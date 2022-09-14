News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lisnamurrican YFC exchange trip to Scottish young farmers

In August 24 members from Lisnamurrican YFC headed over to Scotland keen to meet Bathgate and District Young Farmers again and kick the return exchange off.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:00 am

Everyone was gathered for a barbecue the first night; it was great to to see all the Scottish friends again after three weeks.

All members and hosts travelled to the Peebles Show on the Saturday where club members had plenty of time to nosey around and relax in the sun.

Lisnamurrican YFC then got treated to a lovely dinner before heading off to a party (where they saw some questionable dance moves).

Lisnamurrican YFC members after landing in Edinburgh airport and ahead of the weekend

Most Popular

Before heading home on Sunday, the club went to the beach where members played a few games and headed into the sea for a dip.

Thank you so much to Bathgate and District Young Farmers for the brilliant weekend.

Everyone enjoyed themselves and members hope to see you all again.

Gayle Adams, Stuart Adams, Alan Adams, Christine Maybin, Chrissy McMaster, Claire Adam and Jonny McMaster enjoying the barbecue
Gayle Adams and Ruth Morrow enjoying a good munch on their burgers
Alan Adams, Kathryn McMaster and Jamie Knox enjoying the Friday evening barbecue with Bathgate and District Young Farmers members
All Lisnamurrican and Bathgate members before saying farewell
Alexis Kidd, Natasha Adams, Gayle Adams and Claire Adams out showing off their impressive dancing at the Saturday night dance
Claire Adams and Alexis Kidd doing their annual Sunday morning gossip about the night before
Katie Witherspoon giving the rounders on the Sunday a good go
Natasha Adams and her new friend Walter
Jamie Knox, Bathgate member Craig, Jonny McMaster, Katie Witherspoon and Christine Maybin enjoying the Peebles Show
Roundersg
Alexis Kidd, Natasha Adams and Claire Adams enjoying the Peebles Show on the Saturday
Bob Hamilton, Adam McConnell, Alan Adams and Philip Jamieson soaking up the sun at the Peebles Show