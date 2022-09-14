Lisnamurrican YFC exchange trip to Scottish young farmers

Everyone was gathered for a barbecue the first night; it was great to to see all the Scottish friends again after three weeks.

All members and hosts travelled to the Peebles Show on the Saturday where club members had plenty of time to nosey around and relax in the sun.

Lisnamurrican YFC then got treated to a lovely dinner before heading off to a party (where they saw some questionable dance moves).

Lisnamurrican YFC members after landing in Edinburgh airport and ahead of the weekend

Before heading home on Sunday, the club went to the beach where members played a few games and headed into the sea for a dip.

Thank you so much to Bathgate and District Young Farmers for the brilliant weekend.

Everyone enjoyed themselves and members hope to see you all again.

Gayle Adams, Stuart Adams, Alan Adams, Christine Maybin, Chrissy McMaster, Claire Adam and Jonny McMaster enjoying the barbecue

Gayle Adams and Ruth Morrow enjoying a good munch on their burgers

Alan Adams, Kathryn McMaster and Jamie Knox enjoying the Friday evening barbecue with Bathgate and District Young Farmers members

All Lisnamurrican and Bathgate members before saying farewell

Alexis Kidd, Natasha Adams, Gayle Adams and Claire Adams out showing off their impressive dancing at the Saturday night dance

Claire Adams and Alexis Kidd doing their annual Sunday morning gossip about the night before

Katie Witherspoon giving the rounders on the Sunday a good go

Natasha Adams and her new friend Walter

Jamie Knox, Bathgate member Craig, Jonny McMaster, Katie Witherspoon and Christine Maybin enjoying the Peebles Show

Roundersg

Alexis Kidd, Natasha Adams and Claire Adams enjoying the Peebles Show on the Saturday