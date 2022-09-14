Lisnamurrican YFC exchange trip to Scottish young farmers
In August 24 members from Lisnamurrican YFC headed over to Scotland keen to meet Bathgate and District Young Farmers again and kick the return exchange off.
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:00 am
Everyone was gathered for a barbecue the first night; it was great to to see all the Scottish friends again after three weeks.
All members and hosts travelled to the Peebles Show on the Saturday where club members had plenty of time to nosey around and relax in the sun.
Lisnamurrican YFC then got treated to a lovely dinner before heading off to a party (where they saw some questionable dance moves).
Before heading home on Sunday, the club went to the beach where members played a few games and headed into the sea for a dip.
Thank you so much to Bathgate and District Young Farmers for the brilliant weekend.
Everyone enjoyed themselves and members hope to see you all again.