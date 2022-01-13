Lisnamurrican YFC excited about what 2022 will bring

Senior girls football team: Left to right, Claire Adams, Lucy McCullough, Katie Witherspoon, Hannah O’Neill, Gail McCullough and Zoe White

The club eventually got to have their 80th club dinner after a few cancellations along the way with lots of food, prizes and dancing.

The boys competed in the football competition with lots of goals being scored. Members broke out in sweat at their second club meeting which consisted of a fitness night.

Next up was Balmoral show and the senior girls team competed in the football competition making it through to the semi finals and placing third overall.

Public speaking participants Anna Francey and Alexis Kidd

The club’s next meeting had members bouncing their way through different obstacles at We Are Vertigo.

Public speaking heats took place with Georgia Kidd placed first in the 16-18 prepared and Alexis Kidd placed second in impromptu.

Lots of prizes were given out to Lisnamurrican at the annual county dinner in Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena with Leo Kidd second overall in home management, Natasha Adams first in 18-21 demonstration/presentation, Hannah O’Neill was crowned county princess, Charlotte McMaster was first in floral art 14-16, Alexis Kidd was placed first in floral art 18-21, Christine Maybin was first in sheep stock judging, Gail McCullough won secretary of the year and Lisnamurrican YFC were placed first in the digger challenge.

Floral art was the next competition and yet again Lisnamurrican YFC had plenty of winners.

Lisnamurrican YFC members enjoying the We Are Vertigo meeting

Sophie McAllister was second and Leo Kidd third in 14-16. Molly-Jo McCullough was first and Georgia Kidd was third in 16-18, Alexis Kidd was first in 18-21 and Claire Adams was second in 21-25 with Molly-Jo and Alexis going on to the finals at Balmoral.

The mountain rescue team hosted another of Lisnamurrican YFC’s meetings and members got an insight into what they do and even learned some new skills.

Members got festive with a Christmas party with some games, pizza and welcomed Graceful Goodies by club member Megan Ross for some s’mores.

From their meetings beginning again in September Lisnamurrican YFC have had an action packed few months.

Hannah O’Neill was crowned County Princess at the annual Co Antrim dinner by president of the YFCU Peter Alexander

Lisnamurrican YFC are excited for what the year 2022 will bring.

Prize winner Natasha Adams accepting her award from YFCU president Peter Alexander

Lisnamurrican YFC member Georgia Kidd with her floral art creation

Members learning from Mountain Rescue volunteers at a recent club meeting