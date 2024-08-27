Lisnamurrican YFC host Biggar Young Farmers as part of Scottish exchange
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The weekend kicked off by heading to the Halfway House on Friday for a few drinks before going to the club's Big Night Thank You party at the Kidd’s for a barbecue and a dance.
Thanks again to the Kidd family for hosting.
On Saturday morning everyone headed to Dundarave Estate where they had a very enjoyable tour followed by some lunch in Bushmills.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Next stop was the Scenic for a few drinks before a tasty dinner in the Halfway House.
Everyone then hopped on the bus to Ahoghill YFC barbecue and danced the night away.
Before heading to the airport on Sunday, everyone went to Mandy’s in Broughshane for some brunch, followed by a very competitive game of rounders before saying goodbye.
Thank you Biggar for the great weekend, Lisnamurrican YFC hoped they enjoyed it and they look forward to seeing them again in a few weeks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.