Lisnamurrican YFC host Biggar Young Farmers as part of Scottish exchange

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recently Lisnamurrican YFC had the pleasure of hosting the first leg of their Scottish exchange with Biggar Young Farmers.

The weekend kicked off by heading to the Halfway House on Friday for a few drinks before going to the club's Big Night Thank You party at the Kidd’s for a barbecue and a dance.

Thanks again to the Kidd family for hosting.

On Saturday morning everyone headed to Dundarave Estate where they had a very enjoyable tour followed by some lunch in Bushmills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured are members of Lisnamurrican YFC and Biggar Young Farmers on the first leg of their Scottish exchange. Picture: Lisnamurrican YFC

Next stop was the Scenic for a few drinks before a tasty dinner in the Halfway House.

Everyone then hopped on the bus to Ahoghill YFC barbecue and danced the night away.

Before heading to the airport on Sunday, everyone went to Mandy’s in Broughshane for some brunch, followed by a very competitive game of rounders before saying goodbye.

Thank you Biggar for the great weekend, Lisnamurrican YFC hoped they enjoyed it and they look forward to seeing them again in a few weeks.