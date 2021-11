News you can trust since 1963

Store lambs to 714ppk at Hilltown Saleyard

Avian Influenza Prevention Zone to be introduced in NI

NI dairy farms ahead of the UK curve when it comes to carbon footprint

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

Heavy cows selling to £1742.50 at Clogher

Heartbroken family and friends pay tribute to Richard

John was a ‘highly-esteemed’ committee member of Holstein NI

A 100-acre NI farm near the coast just on the market at £1,135,000

The following waters have been stocked with takeable fish by DAERA: