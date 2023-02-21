Listooder and District PS hold their 131st annual ploughing match near Clough

There was a large turnout of competitors and ploughing enthusiasts who travelled from near and far to the site on the Ballydugan Road, kindly granted by Mr Gordon Annett.

Speaking after another successful event society chairman Martn Gill said: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to a great day – to our host, all competitors and officials, to all our sponsors, and it was great to see so many spectators enjoy the day.

“We are delighted to have raised £250 for our chosen charity Friend of the Cancer Centre and thank you to everyone for their contribution.”

Ashleigh Coyle (left), Ray Gill and Fiona Gill helped raise money for Friends of the Cancer Centre at Listooder Ploughing match

Special prizes (and sponsors)

Youngest competitor - Barry Cooke (Annacloy)

Senior competitor – Lindsay Hanna BEM (Listooder PS)

JB Brown Ltd Down vintage championship – William Gill (Listooder PS)

William Gill (left) from Listooder Ploughing Society was the vintage champion at Listooder Ploughing Match on Saturday. Pictured with his son Andrew (middle) and Councillor Callum Bowsie

James Glover and Son reserve vintage champion – Seamus Crossan (Tandragee)

Stewart Engineering Ltd vintage champion – William Gill (Listooder PS)

Johnny Gill Landscapes reserve champion – Ian Simms (Kilroot)

Masseys of Saintfield Champion of the Field – Jack Wright (Magherafelt)

Prize winners, committee members and spectators at the 131st Listooder Ploughing match in Clough, Co Down

World Style sponsored by Slurryquip

Jack Wright (Magherafelt)Ian Simms (Kilroot)

Classic Class sponsored by JL Engineering

Eamon Cusack (Listooder PS)David Lemon Snr (Ards Peninsula)David Lemon Jnr (Ards Peninsula)

Winners at Listooder and District Ploughing Society match

Vintage senior class sponsored by Norman McBriar and Son

William Gill (Listooder PS)Seamus Crossan (Tandragee)Ben Jamison (Ballynahinch)Jack Moore (Ards Peninsula)

Vintage intermediate class sponsored by Quoile Fuels Ltd

Jeffrey Cush (Lurgan)Jeff McKee (Mourne)Graham McKee (Mourne)Stephen Gray (Banbridge)

Novice class sponsored by Carryduff Tyre Centre Ltd

David Poots (Hillsborough)Wayne Wedlock (Co Cavan)Barry Cooke (Annacloy)

John Weir Jnr from Ballyclare won the horse style and appearance at Listooder Ploughing match on Saturday

Horses winner sponsored by Donard View Service Station

Lindsay Hanna BEM (Listooder PS)Stanley Broome (Listooder PS)John Weir Jnr (Ballyclare)

Style and appearance sponsored by Hinch Distillery

John Weir Jnr

Kathleen Lyons (left) enjoying the day with Vivienne Lyons from Ballynahinch at Listooder Ploughing Match

Robbie McKee from Kilkeel who competed in the vintage intermediate class

Nigel Strain has his hands full helping competitor Stanley Broome from Listooder