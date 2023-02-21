Listooder and District PS hold their 131st annual ploughing match near Clough
Listooder and District Ploughing Society held their 131st annual ploughing match near Clough last Saturday (February 18, 2023).
There was a large turnout of competitors and ploughing enthusiasts who travelled from near and far to the site on the Ballydugan Road, kindly granted by Mr Gordon Annett.
Speaking after another successful event society chairman Martn Gill said: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to a great day – to our host, all competitors and officials, to all our sponsors, and it was great to see so many spectators enjoy the day.
“We are delighted to have raised £250 for our chosen charity Friend of the Cancer Centre and thank you to everyone for their contribution.”
Special prizes (and sponsors)
Youngest competitor - Barry Cooke (Annacloy)
Senior competitor – Lindsay Hanna BEM (Listooder PS)
JB Brown Ltd Down vintage championship – William Gill (Listooder PS)
James Glover and Son reserve vintage champion – Seamus Crossan (Tandragee)
Stewart Engineering Ltd vintage champion – William Gill (Listooder PS)
Johnny Gill Landscapes reserve champion – Ian Simms (Kilroot)
Masseys of Saintfield Champion of the Field – Jack Wright (Magherafelt)
World Style sponsored by Slurryquip
Jack Wright (Magherafelt)Ian Simms (Kilroot)
Classic Class sponsored by JL Engineering
Eamon Cusack (Listooder PS)David Lemon Snr (Ards Peninsula)David Lemon Jnr (Ards Peninsula)
Vintage senior class sponsored by Norman McBriar and Son
William Gill (Listooder PS)Seamus Crossan (Tandragee)Ben Jamison (Ballynahinch)Jack Moore (Ards Peninsula)
Vintage intermediate class sponsored by Quoile Fuels Ltd
Jeffrey Cush (Lurgan)Jeff McKee (Mourne)Graham McKee (Mourne)Stephen Gray (Banbridge)
Novice class sponsored by Carryduff Tyre Centre Ltd
David Poots (Hillsborough)Wayne Wedlock (Co Cavan)Barry Cooke (Annacloy)
Horses winner sponsored by Donard View Service Station
Lindsay Hanna BEM (Listooder PS)Stanley Broome (Listooder PS)John Weir Jnr (Ballyclare)
Style and appearance sponsored by Hinch Distillery
John Weir Jnr
