Lively trade for large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart, fat ewes selling to €276 per head

There was a lively trade for the large entry on offer at this week's sheep sale.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €80 for 22-27kgs.

€80 to €100 for 28-37kgs.

€100 to €120 for 37-42kgs.

€120 to €135 for 42-46kgs.

€135 to €151 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €276/head.

Breeding sheep sale Wednesday 16th August 2023.

There was a great entry of hoggets for the first breeding sale of the season with a lively trade around the ring and online for the quality lots on offer.

Prizewinning hoggets sold from €230/head to €276/head while other lots on offer reached prices in the range of €190/head to €230/head.

Lighter lots sold from €150/head to €190/head.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on Wednesday evening 30th August 2023.

Sale at 6.30pm.

Cattle sale Thursday 17th August 2023.

There was another good entry for this week's cattle sale.

A flying trade for quality stock on the day saw many lots fetching up to and over €3/kg in the ring.

Strong forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.30/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1880/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 24th August 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.