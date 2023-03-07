Livestock and Meat Commission attends agri careers event at Dromore High School

The ‘Farming Futures’ careers evening brought businesses from across the agricultural sector together to share industry knowledge and insight with school pupils.

Education and consumer promotions manager, Sarah Toland and placement student Bethany Priestley represented the commission at the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah commented: “It was encouraging to see both GCSE and A Level pupils enthusiastic about career opportunities within agriculture, particularly the red meat industry. We spoke with several pupils who already had clear career aspirations and had an education pathway mapped out.”

Pictured at the Dromore High School Farming Futures careers event is (L-R) Sarah Toland, LMC education and consumer promotions manager, Bethany Priestley, LMC placement student and Lauren Patterson, LMC marketing and communications manager.

During the event, LMC distributed many resources highlighting the vast array of careers and many exciting opportunities made available by the red meat industry. As one of the biggest sectors within the NI food and drinks industry, many young people don’t appreciate the scale and importance of our beef and lamb sector to the Northern Ireland economy.

LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson, said: “Events such as this allow us to hone in on the career opportunities available within our sector and share knowledge with pupils who are making key decisions on the next step in their educational journey.”

Advertisement

Advertisement