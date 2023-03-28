Livestock and Meat Commission continues sponsorship of Balmoral Show
The Livestock and Meat Commission is delighted to confirm its sponsorship of four classes at this year’s Balmoral Show.
And, visitors to the show will be able to find the LMC stand in its usual prominent location - stand B4 opposite the main arena
Looking forward to making a return to Balmoral, LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson, said: “Balmoral Show is undoubtedly one of the major highlights in the agricultural calendar and LMC is pleased to continue its sponsorship of this important event. Preparations are well underway for LMC’s return to Balmoral Show.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
LMC’s programme of sponsored events will begin on Friday 12 May with the return of the sheep interbreed pairs championship and the beef interbreed champion of champions. Saturday 13 May is also shaping up to be a busy day, with a jam-packed line up of LMC sponsored events taking place.
The LMC team will begin their day over at the sheep rings for the sheep young handlers competition. In the afternoon, the team can be found at the cattle rings for the beef group of five championship with LMC sponsoring the native breed and continental breed categories.
While these sponsored events are going on the LMC stand will also be a hive of activity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lauren added: “Balmoral Show affords LMC a valuable opportunity to engage with consumers and our producer and processor stakeholders to discuss topical issues across the Commission’s wide and varied workstreams. LMC staff will be on hand at our stand for the four days of the show.
“Following positive feedback on the reconfiguration of our marquee last year, we have again decided to incorporate live interactive cookery demonstrations which boast the world leading credentials of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb.
“Cookery demonstrations will take place at our stand each day, with an outdoor covered seating area available for visitors to relax, enjoy the demonstrations and sample some tasty dishes. Inside the stand there will be an educational games area for children and an opportunity to speak to staff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“With lots going on we have no doubt that again this year Balmoral Show will provide an excellent opportunity for LMC to showcase the myriad of activities that the organisation undertakes on behalf of the Northern Ireland beef and sheep sectors,” Lauren added.