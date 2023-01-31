The travelogue style advertising campaign is fronted by local chef, James Devine, and aims to educate consumers on the health and environmental benefits of eating Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb as part of a balanced and sustainable diet.

Over the course of three months, viewers will be invited to follow James’ journey around Northern Ireland as he meets and chats to experts, Dr Steven Morrison, Head of Sustainable Livestock Production at AFBI Hillsborough, and Dr Ruth Price, Clinical Trials Manager in the School of Biomedical Sciences at Ulster University.

LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson, commented: “The Good Honest Food campaign is founded on independently reviewed, scientific research that is discussed with and communicated by the experts. The campaign is built around four key messages: health and nutrition, care for the environment, responsible beef farming and creating enjoyable dishes from different cuts of beef.

LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson

“Independent tracking research from previous bursts has confirmed consumers who had seen the campaign were significantly more likely to purchase NIFQA beef and lamb. Most recent data revealed a staggering 93 per cent of consumers who had seen the campaign were aware of NIFQA beef, and 88 per cent of these consumers purchase beef regularly.”

Hoping to build on the success of previous campaign bursts, ‘Good Honest Food – The Truth About Beef’ will run across TV, radio, outdoor and digital platforms, with the timing of the campaign relaunch of strategic importance, according to LMC’s Lauren Patterson.

She explained: “The campaign returned to screens just after the New Year, notably the beginning of January is a time when many review their lifestyles and set aspirational targets for the year ahead. It too is a time when the wider media places a focus on meat alternatives.

“This year in addition, I have no doubt the ongoing cost of living crisis will weigh heavily on meal options for many in the months ahead. It is important consumers make informed choices and understand the nutritional value of the foods they eat. Beef and lamb are natural sources of protein, Iron, and many B vitamins, which are key for health.”

Local chef James Devine fronts the Good Honest Food campaign

The LMC campaign will run until the end of March 2023, with Lauren anticipating high levels of consumer reach on the back of the prominent advertising slots. The campaign will also unfurl further across social media and online. For more information about LMC’s Good Honest Food campaign, search Love NI Beef.

