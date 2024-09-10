Livestock marts across Northern Ireland get behind bereavement support fundraiser

This month, from Monday 23 September to Saturday 28 September, livestock marts across Northern Ireland are holding an auction fundraiser in aid of Rural Support’s bereavement support programme, Life Beyond.

This is a programme of support for farming families in Northern Ireland who ​have experienced loss through a farm accident, suicide, unexpected or expected death and is facilitated in partnership with Embrace FARM.

There are 22 marts in support of this fundraising initiative who have been collaborating with Rural Support in a bid to gain auction donations from a number of agri businesses, individuals and contractors across the province.

A selection of items currently up for auction include: bags of grass seed - donated by Germinal; two bags of seeds - donated by DLF Seeds; drinker with rump rail - donated by Teemore Engineering; wooden farmyards - donated by Millwood Crafts; calf creep feeder - donated by Steele Farm Supplies; drum of Healthy Hooves - donated by Northern Farm Supplies; Cheetah electric fencer, 10 posts and reel with 400m of wire - donated by Drumlish Farm Supplies; hamper - donated by R Kennedy & Co; dehorning crate - donated by Wilson’s Agri; two bags of NutriBurst - donated by Yara; overnight stay at Caledon Estate - donated by Chris Gill; pedigree Belted Galloway heifer - donated by R Creith; two mule lambs - donated by Francis and John McHenry; 1x25kg bag of Energizer Calf Milk, 1x20kg bucket of Reviva, 1xbox of Osmofit sachets - donated by Trouw Nutrition; overnight stay at The Shepherds Hut - donated by Paddy and Bronagh Brennan; two Sheep - donated by Robert Phair; 10 Licks - donated by Robert Simpson; 5ltr Cyclex and 5ltr Ecofoam - donated by Kersia; PTO shaft - donated by Plantec Ireland; jar of Roundup - donated by Owens Farm Solutions; descaler for washing milking parlour - donated by MC Services; two bags Calcibed lime/sawdust - donated by Francis McCurry; 20 bags of calf starter pellets - donated by United Feeds; three hours’ hedge cutting (Bushmills area) - donated by Alan Sinclair (Bolt).

Melissa Wylie (Rural Support) with mart secretary Joyce Allen. (Pic: Rural Support)

If you would like to donate an item for auction such as livestock, contracting services, equipment etc, please get in touch with the Rural Support Farm Support Team on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]. Plumbridge Mart inspired this fundraiser as they held an auction in December 2023 for the charity and raised over £14,000.

The dates and locations of the marts involved in this fundraiser are:

Armoy – Monday 23rd and Wednesday 25th (PM)

Ballymena – Friday 27th (AM)

Barbara Alcorn (Rural Support) & Richard Beattie (Richard Beattie Livestock Sales). All of Richard's marts are taking part in this fundraiser. (Pic: Rural Support)

Camlough – Wednesday 25th (AM)

Clogher – Saturday 28th (AM)

Crossmaglen – Saturday 28th (AM)

Donemanna – Saturday 28th (AM)

Gillian Reid (Rural Support), Victor Chestnutt (Founder of Life Beyond) & Graham Loughry (Ballymena Market). (Pic: Rural Support)

Draperstown (O’Kanes) – Wednesday 25th (PM), Friday 27th and Saturday 28th (AM)

Draperstown (Richard Beattie) – Friday 27th (AM)

Dungannon – Wednesday 25th (AM)

Enniskillen – Thursday 26th (AM)

Barbara Alcorn (Rural Support) & Trevor Wylie (Dungannon Mart). (Pic: Rural Support)

Fivemiletown – Friday 27th (AM)

Gortin - Monday 23rd (PM)

Hilltown – Saturday 28th (AM)

Keady – Friday 27th (AM)

Kilrea – Wednesday 25th (AM)

Lisahally – Tuesday 24th & Wed 25th (PM)

Barbara Alcorn (Rural Support) with the mart manager Robert. (Pic: Rural Support)

Markethill – Saturday 28th (AM)

Newtownstewart – Saturday 28th (AM)

Omagh – Monday 23rd (AM)

Pomeroy – Thursday 26th (PM)

Rathfriland – Friday 27th (AM)

Swatragh – Friday 27th (PM)

Launched in 2021 by both the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Health, Life Beyond has supported many farming families to deal with their loss. The programme is unique to the farming community and offers:

- Tailored support according to each family’s individual needs

- Bereavement counselling that includes trauma support

- Mentoring support for the farm business

- Free, confidential and impartial guidance for all of the farm family

- Delivered in the privacy of the family home

Gyles Dawson, Direction of Operations at Rural Support, said: “I have seen first-hand the support and encouragement this programme has provided to the farming community in a time of great sorrow and loss.

“Sadly, when a member of the farming family passes away, cows still need milked and animals still need fed; the farm business still needs to be operational whilst trying to navigate your own bereavement and grief.

“The core function of the Life Beyond programme is to provide both business and counselling support to that farming family at a pace and time that is suitable to them. In order to maintain this support, fundraisers such as this are vital to the success of the programme; therefore, we are extremely grateful to our local marts for hosting this event and contributing to the survival of the programme.”

If you would like to find out more information about the Life Beyond programme you can visit the NI Farm Support Hub on https://www.ruralsupport.org.uk/life-beyond/ or call the freephone confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678.