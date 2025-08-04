Living Well ‘Move More’ campaign launches in pharmacies

Patrick Kennedy, Community Pharmacist, with David Tumilty, Senior Health Improvement Manager, PHA, outside Kennedys Pharmacy, Rasharkin.

A NEW campaign has been launched in community pharmacies across Northern Ireland encouraging everyone to get more physically active in their everyday lives.

‘Move More, Feel Better’ is running in over 500 community pharmacies as part of the Living Well service which highlights the role of pharmacy teams in providing advice and support to help people get more active and is delivered in partnership with the Public Health Agency (PHA), Community Pharmacy NI (CPNI), and the Department of Health (DoH).

The ‘Move More, Feel Better’ initiative aims to raise awareness of the many physical and mental health benefits of being more active – and how simple, small changes to daily routines can make a big difference. Whether it’s taking the stairs instead of the lift, walking or cycling instead of driving, or even getting off the bus a stop early – the message is clear, every movement counts.

David Tumilty, Health Improvement Manager at the PHA, said: “Being active doesn’t mean spending hours in the gym – it’s about finding small opportunities to move more each day. Even a little bit of regular activity can boost your mood, reduce stress, improve sleep, and help manage or prevent conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and some cancers.

“Through this campaign, we want to remind people that physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health and wellbeing – and it’s never too late to start.”

Pharmacies taking part in the Living Well service will display campaign materials and offer leaflets with practical tips on how to become more active. Staff will also be on hand to offer further advice and support to help individuals make changes that suit their lifestyle.

Patrick Kennedy, Community Pharmacist from Kennedy’s Pharmacy in Rasharkin, said: “As pharmacists, we’re in a great position to talk to people about their health, and we see first-hand how even small lifestyle changes can have a big impact.

“I regularly speak with people about managing long-term health conditions and physical activity is one of the most effective ways to prevent and support the treatment of many common issues.

“Small changes like walking more or reducing sedentary time can have a big impact on overall health. The first step is simple, just ask your pharmacist for advice – we’re here to help you get started.”

The ‘Move More, Feel Better’ campaign also highlights how physical activity can:

Improve mental health and quality of life;

Boost energy levels and confidence;

Ease joint and back pain;

Help with weight management.

Next time you visit your local community pharmacy, look out for the campaign displays and pick up a ‘Move More, Feel Better’ leaflet for tips on getting active in ways that work for you.

For more information on the campaign and how to get started, visit www.pha.site/livingwell