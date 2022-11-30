Organisers are pleased to announce the return of the charity event, following some disruption over the past few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run will be dedicated to the memory of Shane Lappin, who was a faithful helper at the tractor run.

Shane, along with his family, was involved in the annual tractor run since it began, before he tragically passed away in June 2020 while working on his new home with his wife Sarah.

The tractor run will support three local charities - the Southern Area Hospice, Air Ambulance NI and NI Children’s Hospice.

The tractor run was first organised by the Livingstone family back in 2012, to give back to the Southern Area Hospice for the incredible care they provided to Marina Livingstone in the last few weeks of her life.

The event has grown over the years, with over 750 tractors in attendance on some occasions.

To date, the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run has raised over £730,000 for the nominated charities.

The popular Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run will be held this year on Saturday 31 December.

Year on year the event has grown in size, attendees and the amount it raises for charity.

The tractor run will start at the Armagh Business Park in Armagh and will travel to Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill on the way, before returning to Armagh Business Park.

Organisers invite those with tractors to go along. It is only £15 to take part and all proceeds will go to the three great charities.

Registration will begin at 10am, before setting off on the route at 12 noon.

Those without tractors are invited along too, to marvel at the large variety of tractors that will be on display. So, bring your family and friends along and join in this great charity event.

If you can’t make it on the day and want to show your support, you can get in touch with any of the Livingstone family or organising committee, or donate online via Just Giving: http://www.justgiving.com/team/TractorRun