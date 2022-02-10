Livingstone Tractor Run organisers fearful for future of charity events

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run 2021 raised the staggering sum of £130,681 for local charities and this is despite the run itself having to be postponed due to the Covid situation in December.

As a result of the generosity of all those who contributed, the Southern Area Hospice, NI Children’s Hospice and Air Ambulance NI will each receive £43,560.

The Livingstone family said: “It was only possible to raise this fantastic amount this year due to the incredible support of Ben Sergeant, local businesses and the public. Ben Sergeant of Ben Sergeant Tractors has contributed massively to the event for several years and we appreciate that continued support in 2021. On behalf of all who contributed we were delighted to present generous donations to the Southern Area Hospice, NI Children’s Hospice and Air Ambulance NI charities even though the actual run had to be postponed and didn’t take place as planned.”

NI Children’s Hospice (l-r): David Livingstone, Ben Sergeant, Jim & Jenny Irwin and Stanley Livingstone

December 2021 would have marked a very significant milestone as it would have been the 10th annual Livingstone Tractor Run which, including this year, has raised the fantastic total of £738,211 for the chosen charities. On Saturday 29 January 2022 the Livingstone family and committee members, along with Ben Sergeant, presented cheques to each of the three charities.

The Livingstone family and committee members have expressed concern for the future of charity tractor runs. This is in light of the recent announcement regarding new HMRC diesel rules which are planned to come into force on 1st April 2022, to help meet the challenge of climate change and address air quality targets.

The Livingstone family said: “Over the past 10 years the Tractor Run has raised vital funds to support three great charities. It has also provided a much-needed social opportunity for the farming community. This has an extremely positive impact on the health and well-being of a very important sector of our economy where those involved often work on their own – a factor which must not be overlooked.

“The introduction of the new HMRC diesel rules, if implemented as stated, will prevent tractors and agricultural machinery using red diesel for events such as tractor runs and ploughing matches. This will call into question whether tractor runs for charity and good causes will be viable in the future.

Southern Area Hospice (l-r): Ben Sergeant, Myrtle & Neville Pogue and Clarence Livingstone

“Unfortunately, if they are not, it will have a massive negative impact on the ability to raise funds in this way and consequently the charities which have benefited in the past will no longer do so.”