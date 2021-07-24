LMC encourages local farmers to ‘take caution’

LMC staff. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

HSENI recorded four farm fatalities in 2020, leaving agriculture reporting the highest recorded accidents and fatalities of all the main industry sectors, and for this reason LMC want to remind farmers of the importance of bringing safety to the forefront in their daily activities.

Farmers and farm workers can find themselves under pressure with a workload that rarely ceases. In the case of beef and sheep, farms are often relatively small scale in Northern Ireland which means many and varied tasks are undertaken by the farmer on his/her own and in many cases to fit in around other off-farm employment.

LMC Chief Executive, Ian Stevenson, pictured, commented: “During this very busy period people can look to take shortcuts to save time and effort, but no shortcut should ever compromise farm safety. I urge all farmers and farm workers to consider all the risks before beginning any task no matter how tired or time pressured they may feel.

“Through the Northern Ireland beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS) Standards and Rules we will continue to focus on key aspects of farm safety ranging from maintenance of slurry stores to condition of handling facilities. During Farm Safety Week and beyond we are encouraging those working in this industry to take responsibility in ensuring farms are as safe as possible and those on farms are aware of the hazards.”

Throughout the week, LMC has been raising awareness on social media about key areas of safety including working at height, management of animals, keeping the public safe in our countryside and the dangers of equipment.