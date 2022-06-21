LMC engage with the farming public

The show returned to the picturesque Gosford Forest Park to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

The rain showers failed to dampen the spirits of the LMC team who were on hand throughout the day to engage with the public.

Reflecting on a successful day at the show LMC marketing and communications manager Lauren Patterson said: “The team were delighted to speak with so many farmers, stakeholders and members of the public throughout the day at Armagh County Agricultural Show on Saturday.

“Important conversations were had on a variety of topics, but much of the focus remained around membership of the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIFQAS), rising input costs and the Commission’s marketing and education programme. Stand visitors ranged from young pupils, who had recently taken part in an LMC cookery demonstration at a nearby primary school, to farmers who were awaiting their first NIFQA inspection. It was encouraging to see people of all ages taking an interest in our work within the industry, and in turn the conversation was a true reflection of the breadth of the Commission’s work.