LMC highlights the importance of farm safety this summer

This summer, the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is once again urging farming families across Northern Ireland to stay alert to the everyday risks that come with life and work on a farm, particularly as young people spend more time outdoors during the school holidays.

With silage cutting, fieldwork and machinery use taking place, the summer months can bring added pressure and distractions to busy farms. LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith is encouraging families to keep safety front of mind, especially with children and visitors spending more time in and around the farmyard.

“This is a season of long days and hard work on farms across Northern Ireland, but it is also a time when children are off school, routines change, and the potential for accidents can increase,” Colin said. “A farm is more than just a family home, it is a working environment, and safety should always be a top priority.”

While farming naturally sparks curiosity and interest in children and young people, LMC stresses that education must be paired with caution.

“We want children to learn about farming, but safely. That means setting boundaries, explaining risks, and making sure that no child is left unsupervised around machinery, livestock or vehicles as even routine tasks can carry serious risks if not approached with caution and care.”

“Safety has long been embedded in LMC’s work. For example, the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBLFQAS) has included farm safety standards for many years, and we remain an active participant in the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP).

“In farming, small decisions can have major consequences,” Colin continued. “Taking even a few extra seconds to check surroundings or explain dangers to a young person can prevent life-changing accidents.”

As the summer season continues, LMC encourages the entire farming community to stay vigilant, support each other, and make farm safety part of the everyday routine across the region.