LMC launches innovative red meat skills workshops for teachers

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for Northern Ireland has announced a series of Red Meat Skills workshops, designed for GCSE and A-Level Food Science teachers.

The first workshop will take place in Loughry College on Tuesday 4 February.

The workshops are designed to upskill teachers by providing both theoretical and practical knowledge to enhance the use of red meat in practical cookery lessons.

Participants will gain valuable insights into food science, sustainable cooking practices, and the benefits of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme.

The workshop offers a range of engaging sessions. (Pic: LMC)

Lauren Patterson, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC NI, commented: “This workshop is an invaluable opportunity to provide teachers with the tools and knowledge they need to inspire their students.

“By focusing on practical skills, food trends and sustainability, we aim to support educators in delivering engaging and informative lessons about red meat.”

The workshop offers a range of engaging sessions, such as the Science of Flavour and Zero Waste, Full Taste, and are delivered in partnership with the British Nutrition Foundation.

Additionally, LMC experts will be providing insights into the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, and its role in promoting sustainable farming practices.

The LMC has announced a series of Red Meat Skills workshops, designed for GCSE and A-Level Food Science teachers. (Pic: LMC)

The programme combines theory and hands on learning and participants will leave equipped with ideas and resources to use in their classrooms, including recipes provided by LMC.

Spaces are limited, so early booking is advised. For further information or to secure a place, please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lmc-practical-workshop-4-february-2025-tickets-1207307552389?aff=oddtdtcreator

