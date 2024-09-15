Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bookings for the Livestock and Meat Commission’s (LMC) annual round of post primary school cookery demonstrations are now open.

Food and nutrition teachers can secure an interactive cookery demonstration by visiting food4life.org.uk/demos/

Commenting Lauren Patterson, LMC head of marketing and communications, said: “Each cookery demonstration can be tailored to uniquely reflect the class syllabus and specified learning outcomes. Teachers are invited to note any specific requirements on their booking form. Some of the main themes spanning across the year groups are, the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS), food provenance, food safety, food security and sustainability.

“While showing skills in preparing and cooking a NIFQA beef or lamb dish the LMC demonstrator will speak to pupils about these topics and the nutritional qualities of beef and lamb as part of a healthy balanced diet. The interactive nature of the cookery demonstration means that there is ample opportunity for pupils to ask questions and enhance their knowledge about beef and lamb and how it is produced.”

LMC to offer 400 post primary cookery demonstrations. (Pic: LMC)

As each demonstration concludes pupils attending will be invited to partake in a sampling session where they can taste a freshly prepared beef or lamb dish.

Each pupil will take away a LMC recipe book which provides a selection of beef and lamb recipes and is also filled with information relevant to the NIBL FQAS and CCEA curriculum.

Over the past quarter-century, the education programme has expanded significantly, now encompassing a range of activities including cookery demonstrations for both primary and post-primary schools, red meat workshops designed to upskill teachers, and the Meat4Schools competition, which aims to increase the availability of NIFQA beef and lamb in classrooms. Additionally, the programme offers a variety of third-level education initiatives focused on career development in the agri-food sector.

Crucially, the programme also delivers significant value for levy payers, reinforcing the importance of the Northern Ireland beef and lamb sector within educational settings and promoting the next generation's understanding of the industry.

LMC head of marketing and communications, Lauren Patterson. (Pic: LMC)

Last year alone, more than 12,000 pupils from across Northern Ireland participated in LMC's cookery demonstrations, underscoring the programme's lasting impact and widespread appeal.

This academic year, due to increased demand the Commission will offer an enhanced number of demonstrations. Lauren added, “LMC will offer 400 post primary cookery demonstrations this academic year. These demonstrations will take place between September and March. While we do make every effort to facilitate schools, in previous years all slots have been allocated within a few weeks so early booking is advisable to avoid disappointment.”