LMC participate in Open Farm Weekend

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) was delighted to once again provide sponsorship for this important initiative and to host interactive cookery demonstrations at three participating farms.

LMC marketing and communications manager Lauren Patterson said: “It was great to see the event back on farms again this year and witness first hand the positive engagement that farm families were having with members of the public of all ages.

“LMC was delighted to provide live cookery demonstrations at D&D Holland, Articlave, Millbank Farm, Killinchy and Laurel View Farm, Templepatrick. Across the three days our team of cookery demonstrators showcased the flavour and versatility of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) Beef and Lamb.”

Local pupils enjoying the LMC cookery demonstration

Lauren confirmed that a variety of dishes were cooked, and hundreds of samples given out and while the tasty samples went down a treat, Lauren stressed that the LMC’s message to the consumer was two-fold. She added: “In an era where much pertinence is placed on debate about food miles and food security, knowing exactly where the food on your plate comes from is of the utmost importance. Secondly, LMC is proud to champion NIFQA beef and lamb and boast its nutritional and environmental benefits. Where better to reinforce its positive attributes than on real working farms? These farmers alongside our 12,000 NIFQA members are committed to upholding world leading standards on a daily basis.

“Throughout the weekend the LMC team was pleased to visit a number of farms, speak with participating farm families and engage with members of the public. LMC would like to commend every farm that opened their gates and so enthusiastically talked about and demonstrated their work to farming and non-farming visitors from near and far. From conversations had it’s fair to say that Open Farm Weekend was thoroughly enjoyed by visitors young and old.”

Local pupils sample a NIFQA dish