LMC set for return to Balmoral Show 2022

LMC Marketing and Communications Manager Lauren Patterson said: “Balmoral Show is one of the most anticipated annual events for both industry and the general public. LMC is looking forward to welcoming stakeholders, farm families and members of the public on to its stand this May.

“We are delighted to welcome our demonstrator team back to Balmoral this year, after a brief pause in on-stand cookery demonstrations due to Covid-19. Over the course of the four days the demonstrator team will showcase the quality, flavour and versatility of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb. Visitors are invited to relax in our sheltered outdoor seated area and watch on as our demonstrators create nutritious dishes, which will of course be available for sampling.

“As always, Balmoral Show will boast a jam-packed line up of events. LMC is pleased to provide sponsorship for four competition classes at the upcoming show. On Friday 13 May, at 2pm join us at the sheep rings for the sheep interbreed pairs championship, the first of our sponsored events. This is followed by the beef interbreed champion of champions, taking place at the cattle rings at 4pm. On Saturday we begin our sponsored event activity with the sheep young handlers, taking place at the sheep rings at 11am. In the afternoon you’ll find some of our team over at the cattle rings for the beef group of 5 championship where LMC is providing sponsorship for the native breed and continental breed categories. This takes place at 1pm and 1.45pm respectively.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young visitors to the LMC stand at Balmoral Show

“If you’re planning a trip to Balmoral Show this year, be sure to stop by the LMC stand. Our staff team and board members will be there waiting to welcome you and they’ll be happy to have a chat about LMC’s ongoing work within the industry. You’ll find us at stand B4, located opposite the main arena.”