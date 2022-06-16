LMC to provide cookery demonstrations

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is a longstanding partner of the initiative. Marketing and communications manager Lauren Patterson expressed the Commission’s delight to be back on board again this year providing sponsorship and delivering live cookery demonstrations at several Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) farms.

Lauren explained: “Open Farm Weekend has become a highlight of the agri calendar, and it is a superb showcase of our world class agri-food sector. This year 18 farms across Northern Ireland are taking part. LMC’s team of expert demonstrators will be providing cookery demonstrations at participating farms, D&D Holland, Articlave, Millbank Farm, Killinchy and Laurel View Farm, Templepatrick.

“As the beef and lamb industry’s promotional body LMC is dedicated to increasing consumer awareness about the provenance, traceability and sustainability of NIFQA beef and lamb. Ensuring that consumers know where the food on their plates comes from is crucially important. Events such as Open Farm Weekend help us bring consumers one step closer to the NI food supply chain. It is a unique opportunity to meet the farmers working diligently to produce the food we all consume and conserve the environment we all enjoy.”

LMC sustainability projects manager Lauren Truesdale (right) pictured with Dorothea Holland of participating farm D&D Holland.

Open Farm Weekend takes place on Friday 17 June for schools and Saturday and Sunday 18 – 19 June for the general public.

Encouraging consumers to plan a trip to a participating farm, Lauren said: “From Portrush to Portadown and Enniskillen to Castlewellan, there’s lots happening on farms near you! If you’re lucky enough to visit one of the three farms providing LMC cookery demonstrations, we hope you’ll pick up on lots of interesting food and farming facts as well as having an opportunity to try some tasty NIFQA beef and lamb samples!”

To view a list of participating farms visit www.openfarmweekend.com.