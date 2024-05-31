LMC welcomes primary schools to Balmoral Show
The pupils from Aughnacloy Primary School, Ballytrea Primary School, Gaelscoil na Speiríní and Bessbrook Primary School were selected as worthy winners of the Commission’s inaugural primary school competition, which was launched to celebrate and coincide with 25 years of LMC’s education programme.
Commenting LMC education and consumer promotions manager, Sarah Toland said: “This year marks 25 years of LMC’s work within education. Launched in 1999, the initial education programme focussed on provision of Northern Ireland Farm Quality
“Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb cookery demonstrations and resources to post primary pupils.
“Over the past two decades the programme has grown and evolved with the Commission now proudly supporting pupils, teachers and educators, from primary level right through to third level education.”
To mark LMC’s milestone anniversary a competition was launched for Key Stage 2 pupils in mid-April, with the winning schools visiting the Commission at Balmoral Show.
Their trip involved an interactive and educational guided tour around the show to learn more about the farm to fork journey of our food and a visit to the LMC stand to collect goodie bags.
Sarah remarked: “We were delighted with the high volume and quality of entries from primary schools across the length and breadth of Northern Ireland.
“The winning classes demonstrated great enthusiasm for food and farming and we were delighted to offer them the opportunity to avail of an educational tour of the show.
“While visiting the LMC stand the pupils received our latest age-appropriate resources and had an opportunity to learn more about the positive farm to fork journey of NIFQA beef and lamb.”
Concluding LMC chief executive Colin Smith said: “The Commission initiated work with primary schools in 2022, adding another aspect to its expansive education portfolio of work.
“We have enjoyed sustained positive growth of our primary education programme since its inception.
“This has been coupled with the continued expansion of our post primary programme, and support for third level students.
“LMC currently reach almost 10,000 post primary pupils and over 3,500 primary pupils annually, with demand for cookery demonstrations and resources ever-growing.
“In this milestone year we reflect on the evolution of the education programme and look forward to seeing what lies in store for the next 25 years as LMC commits to continue work with teachers, educators and pupils across NI.”
