LMC’s education programme reaches almost 15,000 pupils across NI this year

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) is celebrating another successful year of its industry leading education programme which has reached around 15,000 pupils across Northern Ireland during the 2024/2025 school year.

A testament to its widespread appeal and impact, the programme saw engagement with 400 post-primary and 164 primary schools, as the demand for LMC’s Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS) themed cookery demonstrations continues to grow.

The unique programme, dedicated to promoting red meat education in schools, has long been recognised as a trusted and valued contributor to classroom learning, with a focus on delivery of key themes, including sustainability, food provenance, and healthy, balanced diets.

A highlight for LMC this year was its collaboration with ABP Linden, which enabled the provision of free Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb hampers to schools for use in practical food lessons. This initiative has been instrumental in helping schools overcome funding barriers, giving many pupils the opportunity to handle, prepare, and taste NIFQA beef and lamb in the classroom.

Clounagh cookery demonstration

Commenting on the success of the programme Head of Marketing and Communications, Lauren Patterson said, “For more than two decades, LMC has been a cornerstone of red meat education in Northern Ireland and we are proud to empower the next generation of consumers and future industry professionals with the skills, confidence, and insight they need to make informed, responsible choices.”

In addition, 100 post-primary teachers participated in LMC’s specialised red meat skills workshops, designed to boost confidence in the integration of beef and lamb to practical lessons and support classroom teaching on topics including food provenance, food security and the NIBL FQAS in line with the curriculum.

“Our programme not only supports classroom learning but also helps young people understand the importance of sustainable food systems and the role they can play in shaping the future of our agri-food industry. Reaching almost 15,000 pupils this year is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of and reflects the ongoing demand for food education and the positive impact LMC has been making in schools across the region,” continued Lauren.

To further enhance support for educators, LMC has continued to expand its suite of free resources throughout the year, which includes worksheets, posters, and lesson plans that explore sustainability, the role of agriculture in food production, and the nutritional value of red meat to provide teachers with essential knowledge and insights to support learning.

LMC remains committed to cultivating future talent through its placement opportunities and bursary provision for third-level students, as well as actively participating in careers fairs and in-school talks. These initiatives support hands-on experience and financial aid, helping to eliminate barriers to entry and open pathways into the agri-food sector and raise awareness of the diverse careers within the local agri-food industry.

Beyond the classroom, LMC provided 120 primary school pupils with the opportunity to attend the Balmoral Show, where they gained first-hand insight into the farm-to-fork journey and broader agri-food industry in Northern Ireland.