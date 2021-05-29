Local agri shows need support, says UFU chief

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “Every agriculture show across Northern Ireland has had to cancel their events for a second year in a row because of the pandemic, and now everyone’s hopes are pinned on the Balmoral Show taking place in September.

“Meanwhile, the costs for our local agri shows are ongoing and considering that these events provide a great source of revenue, without it they are at a huge loss.

“We’re urging Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to find meaningful support to allocate to our local agri shows to ensure that they’re in a financial position next year to get back up and running again. These events are so important to rural communities and farming families. They’re a major highlight in the farming calendar providing an opportunity for our members to show livestock and promote their farming business as well as creating a social environment that is enjoyed by everyone.”

Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) Chair Ann Orr recently warned that Northern Ireland’s agricultural shows will not survive unless they secure government support. She explained:“Fermanagh makes it a full house of local shows that will not take place this year. Balmoral Show apart, this is the second successive year in which all of the local show associations have had no option but to cancel their events.

Ann added:“All of this is coming at a cost to the individual shows. It has been estimated that those organisations with permanent offices and associated staff costs are losing in the region of £20,000 per annum, just to stay in existence.

“This is a totally unsustainable situation for the organisations involved. The Executive at Stormont must step in and support the local shows now. If this does not happen, many of them will have no option but to call it a day.

“Such a development would be a tragedy for rural communities right across Northern Ireland.”