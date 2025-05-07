Local apples in new Jawbox gin

Jawbox Apple and Ginger is delicious mixed with Fever Tree Ginger Ale, and Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water.

KIRKER Greer Spirits, part of Drinksology Kirker Greer (DKG Group), has expanded its award-winning Jawbox range with the launch of Jawbox Apple and Ginger Gin Liqueur.

Inspired by an unusual apple variety grown on the distillery’s country estate at Echlinville, just outside of Belfast, this new small-batch gin liqueur is available to on- and off-trade retailers in the UK and Ireland.

Born from the brand’s Small Batch Classic Dry Gin, Jawbox Apple and Ginger builds on this award-winning recipe to offer a bright, refreshing twist. The result is a gin liqueur with crisp green apple notes, complemented by bright citrus, soft juniper and warming ginger spice that combine to deliver a long, refreshing and subtly sweet finish.

“The crisp apple flavour in Jawbox Apple and Ginger combines beautifully with the unique combination of botanicals in our small-batch classic dry gin, while the touch of ginger adds a gentle warmth – creating a standout combination that’s delicious,” says Ali Pickering, Chief Marketing Officer at Belfast-based DKG.

Jawbox Small-Batch Classic Dry Gin is crafted with 11 botanicals, including locally harvested Belfast Black Mountain heather.

It offers bold juniper and pine notes, balanced with coriander and clean citrus. On the palate, these flavours evolve into layers of pepper, green angelica and a subtle rootiness, finishing with clean citrus and lingering notes of juniper and pine.

“Our Jawbox distillery sits on a 300-acre country estate dating back to the 16th century, where we grow the grain used in Jawbox,” adds Ali. “It’s also home to an unusual and distinctive apple variety – the unique ‘Echlinville’ cultivar, which inspired the creation of our Jawbox Apple and Ginger Gin Liqueur.”

Available to on- and off-trade retailers and wholesalers at an RRP of £25.50, Jawbox Apple and Ginger is targeted at 28-55 year-old urban gin drinkers who are sociable, hard working, and willing to trade up for quality.

Jawbox Apple and Ginger is delicious mixed with Fever Tree Ginger Ale, and Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water. It’s also wonderfully versatile across a range of flavour-forward cocktails.