Local charities set to benefit from working day

This year the chosen charity will be ‘Young Lives Vs Cancer’, a charity which provides a home for families who have to relocate when a child needs specialist treatment, as was recently the case when William and Gemma Simpson had to move to Bristol while their son, Harry received stem cell/bone marrow treatment.

As fans are celebrating 175 years of Massey, the organisers of the event are pleased to be supported by William Bell tractors through their local branch at T. H. Troughtons in Poyntzpass. Bells/Troughtons are well known Massey Ferguson dealers and have supplied many tractors in the area, including one to the Richardson Estate.

This year is also the 60th anniversary of Multi power, so please bring along your multipower Masseys!

The Ferguson Club will have a special area for the iconic grey Fergies to plough and cultivate.