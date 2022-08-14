Local charities set to benefit from working day

This year the chosen charity will be ‘Young Lives Vs Cancer’, a charity which provides a home for families who have to relocate when a child needs specialist treatment, as was recently the case when William and Gemma Simpson had to move to Bristol while their son, Harry received stem cell/bone marrow treatment.
As fans are celebrating 175 years of Massey, the organisers of the event are pleased to be supported by William Bell tractors through their local branch at T. H. Troughtons in Poyntzpass. Bells/Troughtons are well known Massey Ferguson dealers and have supplied many tractors in the area, including one to the Richardson Estate.
This year is also the 60th anniversary of Multi power, so please bring along your multipower Masseys!
Most Popular
-
1
Man in his 20’s dies after crash involving scrambler bike
-
2
14 pictures from a Young Farmers’ Club disco in 2007
-
3
Police name 24-year-old killed in scrambler bike accident
-
4
20 pictures from Lylehill YFC’s Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run
-
5
Offers over £3.1 million invited for ‘spectacular’ mixed farm with 540 acres
The Ferguson Club will have a special area for the iconic grey Fergies to plough and cultivate.
Further details will be available nearer to the event or you can join the Massey Ferguson Worldwide group on Facebook for regular updates, or contact Sam Neill 07929 550114 or Harry Campbell 028 302 69115.