Alastair Bell, of Irish Black Butter in Portrush, is listed among the UK’s best foods.

FOODS from six Northern Ireland companies have just been recognised among the finest that are available for shoppers to purchase and enjoy in the UK.

Among the 10 products from six local companies shortlisted for the final stage of the Quality Food Awards, the UK’s most prestigious and respected competitions judged by leading chefs, food buyers and other experts, are crispy potato slices, Irish Black Butter sauce, chipotle mayonnaise, low sugar granola and sea vegetables.

Success in the awards, closely monitored by supermarkets in particular, is a further boost for the local food industry as companies seek to grow sales in Great Britain, the single most important market for local food processors.

The achievements of six smaller companies in the competition strengthen Northern Ireland’s reputation as a producer of consistently high quality food that are innovative and outstandingly tasty.

Now in its 45th year, the Quality Food Awards are the longest-running, most prestigious food awards in the UK; they cast a spotlight on products that offer “fine ingredients, great taste and aroma, beautiful packaging and amazing value for money”, according to a spokesman for the organisers.

“The Quality Food Awards are not just about new products – the judges seek to reward excellence in food and soft drinks, regardless of when a product was launched. If it tastes great and looks great, a well-established product is as eligible to win an award as one that was launched in the past 12 months.”

Rich Sauces in Newtownards, now part of France’s Solina Food Group, has three products shortlisted – Vegetable Bouillion, Great Taste Made Simple Mayo and Chipotle Mayo.

Whites Oats of Tandragee, the region’s biggest oat miller, is listed for Low Sugar Granola with Nuts and Seeds, Organic Jumbo Porridge Oats, and Toasted Oats Triple Chocolate Crunch.

Mash Direct, Comber, is shortlisted for Crispy Sliced Potatoes, a new product, Irish Black Butter, Portrush, for its sweet/savoury sauce, Prephouse, Crossgar, for its Caesar Salad Dressing, and Crawford’s Rock, Kilkeel, attracted the judges with Seaclaid.