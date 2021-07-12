Local mountain rescue team ‘banks’ on Ian!

On Saturday, July 24 Ian will complete the 22 miles Mourne Wall walking route over seven of the highest peaks in Northern Ireland. The aim is to achieve completion in under 12 hours and gain generous sponsorship from the public.

Visit www.nwmrt.com or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-wilson to help fund the mountain rescue team covering one of the largest ‘patches’ in the British Isles! The North West Mountain Rescue Team serves all of NI outside of the Mournes from bases in Ballymena, Magherafelt and Enniskillen.

Rescue call outs range from the Holywood Hills to the north coast cliffs, Sperrins Peaks and Fermanagh uplands, all completed professionally by the 60 plus volunteers - men and women, who need and deserve the best of equipment, hence the fundraising by supporters such as Ian Wilson.

Training standards are of the highest with many team members having completed courses with the world renowned Centre for Search Research in Northumbria.

A former rugby player for Ulster at under 23 level, Ian also turned out for CIYMS and Malone before family and career took priority. Courses were completed on navigation and abseiling as hill walking became a middle aged passion.

Married to a nurse and with a daughter an ambulance control room operator Ian has long had an interest in the emergency services we all look to in times of trauma.

He affirms that “all who enjoy our mountains and rolling countryside owe a debt to the Northern West Mountain Rescue Team. Every volunteer puts in many hours of training and teams are on call day and night, year round.