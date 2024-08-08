Local music acts to take to the stage at Amgen Irish Open in Royal County Down

Anna’s Number, a five piece act who hail from Banbridge, Lurgan, Portadown and Bangor, will be playing at the Championship Village.

ROYAL County Down not only plays host to the Amgen Irish Open and world-class golfers this September, but there’s also a vibrant line-up of local music acts set to entertain attendees in the Championship Village.

The tournament takes place from September 11-15.

On Saturday evening, Anna’s Number, a five piece act who hail from Banbridge, Lurgan, Portadown and Bangor, known for their electrifying sets, will take to the stage.

Fresh from headlining a show at Belfast’s legendary Ulster Hall, playing at All Together Now and soon to be Electric Picnic, the five-piece act are known for their explosive sets that seamlessly weave together classic 70s soul hits, noughties Clubland bangers, TikTok sensations and everything in between.

Starting out busking on the streets of Belfast and Banbridge, the band have amassed a loyal following, selling out Limelight and the new Mandela Hall, and earlier this year released their debut single 'Figure You Out'.

Once the tournament winds down on Sunday, Newcastle singer songwriter Stephen Rafferty and his band will take to the stage. Stephen is currently recording his debut album and has previously won Youth Action Northern Ireland’s ‘Next Big Thing’ competition with his song Masquerade.

Adding to the festive ambiance in the Championship Village, a DJ will be spinning tracks all weekend.

Paul Gillmon, Championship Director of the Amgen Irish Open, said: "We are thrilled to have such a talented line-up of musicians from Northern Ireland joining us at the Amgen Irish Open.

"Their performances will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for our attendees. We invite everyone to come and enjoy not only the world-class golf but also the fantastic music, food, and entertainment in the Championship Village."

Royal County Down will host the Amgen Irish Open for the second time in its history from September 11-15 as the island of Ireland’s national open returns to Newcastle for the first time since 2015.

Kicking off the tournament on Wednesday September 11, is a celebrity Pro-Am. Taking part is Westlife singer Shane Filan, Irish hockey international Katie Mullan, RTE Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty, former rugby players Johnny Sexton and Tommy Bowe and actor James Nesbitt.

Northern Irish man Rory McIlroy will also tee it up at Royal County Down this September, where he will bid for a second Irish Open crown after claiming victory at The K Club in 2016.

Also joining Rory at the Amgen Irish Open is 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, three-time Major Champion Pádraig Harrington, two-time PGA Tour winner Séamus Power, Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin, who will make his third appearance at the event, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, eight time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and four time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox.

Limited tickets remain. To purchase tickets see https://tickets.europeantour.com