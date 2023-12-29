A wide range of local food businesses have won prestigious Slow Food Awards fromthe global organisation. Sam Butler looks at some of the local winners.

Award-winning cheesemaker Mike Thomson has gained a timely boost as the Christmas sales are developing for the dairy favourite.

Christmas is traditionally the most important time for cheese.

Newtownards-based Mike, creator of Young Buck, one of the UK and Ireland’s best known blue-veined cheeses, has been showcased in the annual Slow Food Awards from the international Slow Food movement as Best Cheese. Mike formed Mike’s Fancy Cheese in November 2013 from his experience making cheeses in Britain and from subsequently running the extensive cheese counter at the Arcadia in Belfast, another Slow Food award-winner.

He produced Young Buck, a stilton-style cheese the following year and has gone on to win a host of awards for quality and taste.

In addition to a small dairy in Newtownards using fresh milk from a local dairy farmer, Mike runs a small cheese shop near Donegall Street in Belfast.

Young Buck was Northern Ireland’s first raw milk cheese – made without pasteurisation.

As well as the public vote, each national director chooses their Person of the Year, someone who embodies Slow Food values. The Person of the Year in Northern Ireland is Frank McCooke. Frank, his wife Linda, son Matt and daughter-in-law Lori have been running Slemish Market Garden, near Ballymena in Co Antrim for over 10 years.

Frank grows biodynamically as much of the produce they sell as possible and carefully sources the rest from smaller producers. Slemish Market Garden is now a popular shop for fresh vegetable shoppers in the Ballymena area. It’s the fourth year in a row that it has won a Slow Food award.

Frank says: “We thank all our supporters for putting their faith in us, supporting us through the hardest year we can ever remember. Their friendship and patronage are what keeps this place alive and thriving. These awards mean so much to a small business like ours, but it’s the customers who come in through all kinds of weather, travel long distances and make everything we do such a pleasure.”

He was nominated by Slow Food Northern Ireland Paula McIntyre, the respected chef, broadcaster and author.

Coleraine is a recognised global Slow Food centre, the only one in Ireland. Derry also has a strong commitment to the principles of Slow Food and has held special festivals to celebrate companies supporting this important approach to food production

Created 10 years ago, the Slow Food Award winners are nominated by the public. Each winner is regarded as a champion of “good, clean and fair food” and representative of the very best of their craft.

Originating in Italy in 1989 as not-for-profit, Slow Food began as a response to the rise of fast food and a world in which food can be consumed quickly and cheaply without consumers ever leaving their cars. Slow food is all about protecting and promoting local food. It’s also now about lifestyle and the health of the environment.

Since its beginnings, Slow Food has grown into a global movement involving millions of people in more than 160 countries working to ensure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food.

Slow Food believes food is tied to many other aspects of life, including culture, politics, agriculture and the environment. Through our food choices we can collectively influence how food is cultivated, produced and distributed, and change the world as a result.

Slow Food is a global, grassroots organisation, founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast life and combat people’s dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from and how our food choices affect the world around us.

Slow Food was started by Italian chef Carlo Petrini and a group of activists in the 1980s with the initial aim to defend regional traditions, good food, gastronomic pleasure and a slow pace of life. In over two decades of history, the movement has evolved to embrace a comprehensive approach to food that recognises the strong connections between plate, planet, people, politics and culture.

Slow foods are foods like steamed or raw veggies and skim or low-fat milk that are good to eat almost anytime. Foods that are OK to eat sometimes are ‘slow’ foods.

Foods like hamburgers or pancakes aren’t off limits — but they shouldn’t be eaten every day.

The organisation holds a regular outdoor conference, Salone del Gusto in Turin which attracts many thousand visitors and participants from across the world.

Today Slow Food represents a global movement involving thousands of projects and millions of people and holds a regular Terra Madre Salone congress.

