A total of 42 members of staff from eight SPAR and EUROSPAR NI stores are preparing to battle it out in the annual Dragon Boat Race while raising vital funds for Air Ambulance NI (AANI).

The popular event takes place on Thursday 5th and Friday 6th September and will see teams race against each other in authentic dragon boats along the River Lagan. Team members from eight SPAR and EUROSPAR stores have volunteered to take part while raising funds for AANI.

AANI bring the emergency room where it is needed most, whether that is at the roadside or in a farmyard, attending some of the most traumatic medical incidences across the country every day. Donations are critical to keep AANI in the air and responding to the country’s most critical accidents.

Colleen Milligan from Air Ambulance NI with Lynn Smiley P&G EUROSPAR Portadown, Faye Lyttle EUROSPAR Ranfurly and Kevin Coyle EUROSPAR Donaghmore

The charity was also one of six local organisations to have been awarded with a SPAR NI Community Cashback Grant in 2023, receiving £10,000 which enabled the charity to keep the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in the sky for an additional two days per year.

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI said: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring the Dragon Boat Race this year and to have teams from eight of our stores taking part, raising funds for such a deserving charity, which is vital to keep the HEMS in the sky, saving lives across the country every single day.

“It’s at the heart of all our stores to support our local communities and charities and many of our store teams have raised money for AANI over the years. We’ve had numerous store teams take part in the Dragon Boat Race in previous years and we wanted to provide even more support this year through our sponsorship. We wish all the teams taking part the very best of luck.”

In 2023, in response to AANI being an integral part of the emergency team when little Scarlett Rossborough (8) was tragically killed in an accident in Carrickfergus, the EUROSPAR Linn Road team raised over £48,000 for the organisation in her memory. Scarlett was a regular shopper at the store, alongside her mum, Carol Anne and the team remember her fondly.

Colleen Milligan, from Air Ambulance NI said: “We want to thank SPAR NI both for their sponsorship of this event, but also to their store team members who are taking part.

“It means so much to us to receive ongoing support from SPAR and EUROSPAR NI as donations are essential to enable us to continue saving lives across Northern Ireland. Good luck to everyone taking part.”