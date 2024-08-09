Local show success for Galloways including native breed champion title
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reserve Champion place was awarded to a fine Hereford heifer. The judge was Miss Cathy O’Hara.
Galloway cattle at Plum Show
Galloway cattle were out again in force at the 90th Plum Show on Saturday 4 August, again demonstrating the commercial benefits of Galloway Cattle to the hill farmers of the Sperrins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Exhibitors included Messrs Douglas, Castlegore, Castlederg, Tyrone; Sean Kerlin and T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena. Special thanks again to the show committee for organising the Galloway classes.
Results were as follows.
Judge: Charlie Philips, Draperstown, Magherafelt
Bull Class
1st Guardian of Tecloy - T&K Madden, bred by C&M White.
Cow (with Calf at foot) Class
1st Gay of Tecloy - T&K Madden, bred by C&M White;
2nd Sean Kurlin;
3rd Liz 4th of Tecloy- T&K Madden, bred by C&M White.
Heifer
1st Charlie Douglas;
2nd Edna of Tecloy - T&K Madden, bred by C&M White;
3rd Fay of Tecloy - T&K Madden, bred by C&M White;
4th Charlie Douglas.
First Irish Premier Show and Sale of Galloway cattle to be hosted in Ballymena
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Galloway Cattle Club of Ireland and the Belted Galloway Cattle Club of Ireland are co-hosting the first Irish Premier Show and Sale of Galloway cattle at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Friday 6 September.
This event promises to showcase the calibre of locally produced Galloway cattle. Over 40 entries have been received so far with some of the top breeders and bloodlines in Northern Ireland already putting forward cattle,
There will be five show classes for pedigree registered cattle per club and also non-registered Galloways and beef bred Galloway crossbreds entries.
Helen Ryman of the North Kildarroch Herd, Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway, has kindly agreed to be the judge on the day.
There will be first, second and third place prizes per class, a championship cup and reserve prize for each breed.