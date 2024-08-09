Local show success for Galloways including native breed champion title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At Limavady Show on Saturday 20 July, Guardian of Tecloy (owned and exhibited by T&K Madden, bred by C&M White) lifted the Native Breed Cattle Cup in a strong class of native cattle breeds including Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Shorthorn and Irish Moiled.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reserve Champion place was awarded to a fine Hereford heifer. The judge was Miss Cathy O’Hara.

Galloway cattle at Plum Show

Galloway cattle were out again in force at the 90th Plum Show on Saturday 4 August, again demonstrating the commercial benefits of Galloway Cattle to the hill farmers of the Sperrins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guardian of Tecloy, T&K Madden (bred by C&M White). (Pic: Freelance)

Exhibitors included Messrs Douglas, Castlegore, Castlederg, Tyrone; Sean Kerlin and T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena. Special thanks again to the show committee for organising the Galloway classes.

Results were as follows.

Judge: Charlie Philips, Draperstown, Magherafelt

Bull Class

Plum first prize heifer, Charlie Douglas and Charlie Philips. (Pic: Freelance)

1st Guardian of Tecloy - T&K Madden, bred by C&M White.

Cow (with Calf at foot) Class

1st Gay of Tecloy - T&K Madden, bred by C&M White;

2nd Sean Kurlin;

3rd Liz 4th of Tecloy- T&K Madden, bred by C&M White.

Heifer

1st Charlie Douglas;

2nd Edna of Tecloy - T&K Madden, bred by C&M White;

3rd Fay of Tecloy - T&K Madden, bred by C&M White;

4th Charlie Douglas.

First Irish Premier Show and Sale of Galloway cattle to be hosted in Ballymena

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Galloway Cattle Club of Ireland and the Belted Galloway Cattle Club of Ireland are co-hosting the first Irish Premier Show and Sale of Galloway cattle at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Friday 6 September.

This event promises to showcase the calibre of locally produced Galloway cattle. Over 40 entries have been received so far with some of the top breeders and bloodlines in Northern Ireland already putting forward cattle,

There will be five show classes for pedigree registered cattle per club and also non-registered Galloways and beef bred Galloway crossbreds entries.

Helen Ryman of the North Kildarroch Herd, Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway, has kindly agreed to be the judge on the day.

There will be first, second and third place prizes per class, a championship cup and reserve prize for each breed.