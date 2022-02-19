Local shows are hitting crisis point

NISA chairman Ann Orr explained: “We met with Minister Poots and his officials three weeks ago at which time we made the case for a £20,000 support package for each individual show society.

“The money would be used to allow each association to host a show in 2022.”

She added: “All of the show associations are voluntary organisations. They do not have large financial reserves. And in almost every case, any monies that might have been previously available to them has been used to pay bills that were incurred during the pandemic.”

Local shows are the lifeblood of the rural community. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

All the local shows were left with no option but to cancel their events in both 2020 and 2021.

Ann Orr again:“Financially, all of these organisations are on fumes. If they do not get government support now, many of them will not be able to host an event in 2022. And, if this does turn out to be the case, they will be lost forever.”

According to the NISA chairman Minister Poots said that he would get back to them within a fortnight.

“That was three weeks ago,” she stressed.

“In the meantime all of the show societies have been asked by the minister’s officials to complete a pro forma, detailing all the costs they will incur this year.

“The reality here is that all the costs incurred by show associations are rocketing upwards and the minister knows this. Meanwhile, we have yet to hear back from him.”

Ann Orr continued:“What the minister’s team seems to forget is the fact that it takes between £18,000 and £40,0000 per year, just to keep shows standing still.

“Costs, such as rent and insurance, still have to be paid even in years when shows do not take place.

“All we want is some financial backing to get up and running again. We will find our legs again.

“After all, our forefathers brought us through the Famine; two world wars plus a number of foot and mouth crises.”

According to the NISA chairman, thousands of voluntary stewards help to put on a great spectacle for the farming industry across 14 shows, year-in: year-out, without getting the recognition they deserve.

She continued:“And the question, which I can’t answer, now becomes: will they come back in 2022?”

Ann Orr concluded: “The minister and his team seem to be totally focussed on paper work.

“In reality, we deserve to be seen for the event organisers that we are.

“I doubt if any professional grouping could roll-out an event in such a seamless manner as is the proven case with every agricultural show society in Northern Ireland. ”

Meanwhile the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has also confirmed that it is in discussions with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) with regard to the 2022 show season.