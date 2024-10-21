Local WaterAid NI Committee takes guests back to the 80s at Charity Fundraising Ball for WaterAid!

Sam McManus AECOM, Sara Venning, WaterAid NI President, Mark Geddis TES-CAW, and Joe Cunningham from Farrans Construction.

THE countdown is on for the “Back to the 80s” Charity Ball, which takes place on Friday, November 15, at Titanic Belfast in support of international charity WaterAid.

The annual ball, organised by the WaterAid NI Committee, will see the water industry fundraising for a crucial WaterAid project in Rwanda, working alongside local communities to increase access to water, improve sanitation services and promote good hygiene practices.

The charity event will take guests back to the fabulous 80s. Top broadcaster Rebecca McKinney from Cool FM will host the event, which promises to be a night full of 80’s nostalgia, entertainment and top prizes!

One in 10 people worldwide don’t have a reliable source of clean water close to home. Last year’s ball raised over £80,000 for the charity, supporting its work to ensure everyone, everywhere has clean water, decent toilets and basic hygiene.

This year’s Platinum sponsor is the Kinnegar & Sydenham One Team – comprising Farrans Construction, TES-CAW JV and AECOM, who have been working collaboratively with NI Water to develop solutions for the delivery of a modern new pumping station at Sydenham and the extensive upgrade of Kinnegar Wastewater Treatment Works.

Gold sponsors are Morrow Contracts, Farrans Construction, BSG, McAdam, GEDA, Graham, MWH Treatment, AtkinsRealis.

Silver sponsors are Meridian Utilities, Water Solutions Ireland, Echo Managed Services, DLJ Water and CivCo.

Sara Venning, WaterAid NI President and CEO of NI Water, said: “NI Water is proud to lead the local WaterAid NI Committee, supporting WaterAid to transform lives across the globe, and we would like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors and supporters of this year’s ball, with special thanks to our Platinum sponsor – the ‘Kinnegar & Sydenham One Team’.

“Clean water and proper hygiene facilities play a vital role in keeping communities healthy and enabling people to thrive. We are delighted to support a new project this year – the Flowing Futures project in Rwanda.

“Together we will make a real difference, helping WaterAid’s work alongside communities bring access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene in Rwanda.”

The project is a continuation of WaterAid’s programme to achieve universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the district of Bugesera in Rwanda.

Bugesera, a district in the south-east, is a key focus area in the government’s plans to improve water and sanitation services to influence wider change.

In Rwanda, 45 per cent of people do not have access to basic water services, 59 per cent cannot access basic sanitation and 88 per cent do not have access to handwashing facilities with safe water and soap.

There are still limited corporate tables left. If your company would like to book a table or find out more about other NI events, please email [email protected] for more information.