Local yoghurt company celebrates its good news

Ildikó Hamilton, technical manager, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, Ian McClatchey operations manager, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, Chrome Evita, Mark Logan, estate manager, and Bryan Boggs, general manager Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt

Crowned Overall ‘UK’s Best Product of the Year 2021’, Clandeboye’s Madagascan Vanilla Greek Style Yoghurt stole the show at this year’s Quality Food Awards becoming one of only a few products from Northern Ireland to have taken the overall title since the annual awards were launched over 40 years ago.

The awards celebrate excellence in food quality and are designed to recognise and reward those products that lead the way in the market.

“Of course, we were delighted to win the dairy category,” explains Bryan Boggs, General Manager at Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, “but when news came that our Madagascan Vanilla Yoghurt had actually come out on top across all the products and category winners we were obviously over the moon.

“There’s no doubt that a Quality Food Award opens up new opportunities for small producers like Clandeboye.

“It is a great boost as we enter a very exciting phase in our development to know that we have been judged as the best there is in the UK by the discerning panel of experts.”

The Co Down producer is not only set to benefit from increased interest from UK based buyers but it’s good news for cross border trade too with the announcement of a new deal with Irish distribution company, BWG, who distribute to a vast network of convenience stores and trade customers in southern Ireland.

“Penetrating the extensive southern market and growing our customer base in Ireland has been an objective this year particularly given the challenges of Brexit,” explains Bryan.

“We know that consumers will love the quality and taste of our core product range made with milk produced from our award-winning herd.”

A growing customer base and prestigious award win could not have come at a better time for Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt as the team make the finishing touches to the new creamery which will see production move to the heart of the estate early in 2022.