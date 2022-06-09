Lockhart and Poots urge Westminster to act to help farmers

The pair engaged with a number of Cabinet Ministers, influential MPs and officials.

Top of the agenda was the ongoing increases in energy costs, food prices and labour shortages within the agri-food industry.

Speaking from Westminster, Mrs Lockhart said: “The pressures facing our agri-food sector are not going to disappear overnight.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart with DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA at Westminster this week

“In fact, it is likely that the situation will worsen, adding yet more pressures on farmers.

“We need the government to intervene, to go beyond words of good intent without any real and meaningful action.”

The Upper Bann MP said she is pleased the Agriculture Minister has been delivering that message this week in Westminster.