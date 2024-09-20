Lockhart backs industry taskforce calls for increased financial support for flock owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her concerns about the future of Northern Ireland’s sheep sector and is backing industry calls for more financial support for flock owners.

“The 2023 census confirms that around 38% of farmers in Northern Ireland keep sheep, equating to approximately two million head,” she said. “Although the sheep sector is worth over £109m to our economy, its famers are struggling to survive on some of the lowest farming incomes.”

The DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson continued: “Sheep farmers across the province are set to lose 18% of their Basic Payment Scheme aid by 2025. The annual payment makes a significant contribution to farm family incomes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Many sheep enterprises are located on hill and severely disadvantaged farmland, meaning farmers are restricted and have limited options when it comes to trying to improve profitability or diversify.

Carla Lockhart MP is calling for more financial support for flock owners. (Pic: Freelance)

“Farmers across all agri-food sectors in Northern Ireland have been finding it tough in the wake of a number of challenges, such as wet weather, disease, labour shortages, fluctuating farmgate prices and escalating overhead costs. It’s difficult for farmers to keep their businesses afloat, particularly those in less favoured areas who are farming land not suitable for crops or large animal production.

“Farmers in these areas are not eligible for the new Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme or the incoming Suckler Cow Scheme.”

The Upper Bann MP added: “The government and the devolved Stormont Assembly need to appreciate the urgent need for a scheme whereby sheep farmers can benefit from essential financial support. There has to be a level playing field for all sectors of our highly prized and valued agri-food industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The future agricultural policy provides a farm sustainability payment and allows farmers to get involved in a Farming with Nature Scheme. However, sheep is a commodity that has been forgotten. Those farmers who only keep sheep are bracing themselves for an 18% cut in funding and have no viable options to supplement the shortfall.”

The Northern Ireland Sheep Industry Taskforce was founded at the end of 2022 and includes representatives from the UFU, NIAPA, NSA, LMC and NIMEA. The Taskforce group met recently with the Stormont Assembly’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee to outline their proposals for a future sheep scheme.

Carla Lockhart MP continued: “The introduction of a designated sheep scheme is critical for the industry. Sheep farmers need financial assistance to sustain their businesses and provide for their families. I am pressing DAERA Minister Andrew Muir to address the NI Sheep Industry Taskforce’s proposals and concerns.

“The sheep sector plays a significant role in the economy and there is more potential for a thriving industry with the right policy and a specially tailored support package. Sheep farmers contribute significantly to the environment and rural communities, providing employment on farms and across the supply chain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A designated sheep scheme will safeguard family farms for the next generation, allowing farmers to invest in infrastructure, equipment and technology which will enhance their business, increase productivity and lead to improved animal health and welfare.”