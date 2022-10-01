Lockhart welcomes FBIS opportunities

Commenting, the DUP MP said: “Farmers across Northern Ireland will welcome this opportunity for financial support towards investment.

“Whilst this still represents a significant financial commitment from farmers, which should always be carefully considered, it is important that government continue to support the sector to become more efficient.

“This is all the more important at a time when input costs are at levels that are placing huge pressures on farmers.

Councillor Tim McClelland and Carla Lockhart MP

“The Farm Business Improvement Scheme is offering support of between £5000 and £30,000 towards items they have outlined as eligible.

“With a focus on grassland management, silage quality, feed efficiency and precision farming, it is certainly shaped towards efficiency and environmental considerations.”

She concluded: “This is a further example of the Minister’s ongoing support for the agriculture sector.

“During his time in office farmers have seen that he has provided significant support to meet pressures, but also support investment in the future.

