Lodge Puzzler leads Summer Sizzlers for 7,500gns at Carlisle

Lodge Puzzler sold for 7500gns

In all, nine bulls sold on the day to average £4818.33 (+£914.33 on 2019) and with a clearance rate of 82%.

Five of these bulls exceeded 4000gns and over at this traditional end of season sale fixture.

The top price of 7,500gns was achieved for the Callion’s Lodge Puzzler, the December 2019 born son of Lodge Hydro, who has a pedigree packed with French bloodlines and won junior inter-breed champion at Stars of the Future in 2012.

Stephick Prestigious sold for 5400gns

out of homebred dam, Lodge Indie, a Loosebeare Fantastic daughter, this embryo calf displays myostatin genes of F94L/NT821 and a Beef Value of LM32.

Commercial buyer, T J Postlethwaite, thought this bull was the missing piece to their herds puzzle, he now calls Holmrook, Cumbria home.

Next in line at 6,200gns was Sarkley Richmond, who travelled up with EH Pennie and Son, Montgomery, Mid Wales.

This January 2020 born calf is sired by the renowned Broadmeadows Cannon who has over 3000 progeny in the British Limousin herdbook, and out of one of Sarkleys most valued Haltcliffe Doctor daughters, Sarkley Jalona.

Sarkley Richmond sold for 6200gns

Richmond carries myostatin genes of F94L/NT821 and a Beef Value in the top 25% of the breed, LM39.

J M and EP Mackley of the Mountsted herd have recruited this bull, taking him home to Folkton, Scarborough.

Hot on their heels at 5,200gns was Stephick Prestigious, brought forward by Miss Stephanie Dick, Mains of Throsk Farm, Stirling.

This October 2019 born calf is sired by the homebred bull, Stephick Hero, who goes back to the French bred bull, Talent and is out of the homebred cow Stephick Jassi, who is a daughter of 100,000gns Haltcliffe Vermount.

Prestigious carries myostatin genes of F94L/NT821 and a Beef Value of LM30.

Making the short journey home to Maryport, Cumbria, Prestigious goes on to work with M and K Palmer.

Haltcliffe Pierre from the Haltcliffe herd based in Wigton, Cumbria saw the hammer fall at 4,500gns to commercial buyer Mr A Johnson, Shap, Cumbria.

Sired by the 65,000gns Aultside Meanmachine and out of the homebred cow, Haltcliffe Maid.

The April 2019 born Pierre carries myostatin genes of F94L/NT821 and a Beef Value of LM30.

Selling for 4,200gns was Edenview PJ, was bred and exhibited by Mr John Watson, Roweltown, Carlisle.

Born in October 2019 and sired by Whinfellpark Lomu, PJ is out of Blackmoss Monica, a daughter of Irish bred bull, Killcastle Galileo.

PJ displays two sets of the F94L myostatin gene. Commercial buyer, J C and S J Halton from Torver, Cumbria takes PJ home.

Top price of the females forward from Mr T Illingworth, Eaglesfield, Lockerbie was Eagleside Javine with her October 2020 born heifer calf at foot selling for 2,900gns.

Javine is a seven-year-old cow, sired by the 23,000gns Goldies Comet and out of the Irish cow, Brookmill Carrie.

Her heifer calf Ravine is sired by Carrickmore Maximus.

This smart outfit was snapped up by Mr Knaggs, Darlington, Co Durham.

Averages: 9 bulls,£4818.33, 2 cows with calves £2835.00