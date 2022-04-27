‘London to Mayo’ extreme tractor run participants stop off at Newcastle’s Daisy Lodge

Former Irish and Ulster rugby captain Rory, who is the charity’s ambassador, greeted participants taking part in the ‘London 2 Mayo’ vintage tractor run, which is raising funds to help build a second Daisy Lodge in County Mayo.

Twenty-four drivers and their vintage tractors made their way to the therapeutic short break centre, located at the foothills of the Mourne Mountains.

The seven-day fundraising challenge has been organised by Extreme Tractor Runs, and will see participants clock up a staggering 833km in an effort to raise €100,000.

This money will then go towards a second Daisy Lodge, which will provide respite to children across Ireland, who have received a cancer diagnoses, and their families.

Drivers have travelled from London to Birkenhead and across the Irish Sea to Belfast, before arriving in Newcastle earlier today.

The next stage of their journey will see them head to Castleblaney, Longford and Kilkelly, finishing up in Co. Mayo, where the second lodge is due to be built on the shores of Lough Corrib, near the village of Cong.

John Corley, who is the lead driver of the ‘London 2 Mayo’ vintage tractor run, commented: “As a proud Mayo man, I will be very proud to welcome a new Daisy Lodge to Co. Mayo and will do everything I can to make it happen.

“This therapeutic centre will help children and their families who have been affected by cancer and who require much needed respite.

“There are 24 drivers taking part in ‘London 2 Mayo’ and every single one of us has been affected by cancer to some degree.

“There’s nothing more distressing than to witness a child having to deal with a cancer diagnosis and see how it affects the entire family.

“The work that Cancer Fund for Children does to support these children and their families is like a breath of fresh air and allows them to regroup and find some normality in a dark place”.

The planned centre in Mayo has been inspired by Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, which currently supports around 450 families a year.

Speaking about the need for a second Daisy Lodge, Cancer Fund for Children’s CEO, Phil Alexander, stated: “Capacity in Newcastle is not sufficient to meet the all-Ireland demand for our support and that’s why we desperately need this second therapeutic short break centre.

“We are so grateful to Extreme Tractor Runs for raising funds to help us build a life-changing facility for children and their families.

“We understand that behind every childhood cancer diagnosis there is a whole family affected, and beyond the essential medical care there is a family life that needs to be rebuilt.

“A new Daisy Lodge in Mayo would mean so much to these families,” he concluded.

You can find out more about Cancer Fund for Children and their plans for a second Daisy Lodge at cancerfundforchildren.com