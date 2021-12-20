Londonderry based construction company fined following fall from height incident

Taggart Homes Limavady Limited, the principal contractor of the construction project, pleaded guilty at Coleraine Crown Court to two health and safety offences.

The company was today (20 December 2021) fined £20,000.

The prosecution follows an HSENI investigation into an incident which took place on a house building site in Londonderry on 27 June 2019.

A brick layer, working as a sub-contractor, fell backwards from an unguarded trestle work platform while working on the first floor area of a house under construction.

On falling from the platform, he subsequently fell through a stairwell opening and sustained serious injuries.

HSENI inspector, Kiara Blackburn, said: “Falls from height have resulted in many serious injuries and deaths across Northern Ireland construction sites.

“Employers, including principal contractors, have a legal responsibility to ensure work is properly planned, managed and monitored.

“Where working at height cannot be avoided, falls from height must be prevented.

“Simple solutions such as guard rails at open edges, or secure boarding over open stairwells, are all readily available control measures within the construction industry.”