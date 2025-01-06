Long service awards for agricultural society members

3 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-e45a97bd7d2d-3-trevor-shields-arags-for-48-years-of-service

Trevor Shields ARAgS was presented with his Silver Award certificate and badge in recognition of 48 years of service as an exhibitor by RUAS President John Henning OBE. A renowned name within the pig industry, Trevor purchased his first gilt at the Balmoral Spring Show and sale in 1976 and later became a life member of the Society in 1991. He has exhibited not only Large White, Landrace, Pork Pigs and bacon racks but also award-winning cattle through Glenmarshal Limousins which was founded in 2022. His most recent achievement was winning the ‘Champion of Champions’ at the 2024 Balmoral Show with his Limousin heifer, Dinmore Sensation. Photo: Submitted