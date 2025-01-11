Long service awards for agricultural society members

David Thompson and Cyril Millar were presented with certificates and badges for over 50 years of service.
Trevor Shields received a Silver Award for over 40 years of service and Geoffrey Ringland was awarded a Bronze Award for over 30 years of service, all as exhibitors at the Balmoral Show.
Four members were recognised for their years as exhibitors at the Balmoral Show. Photo: Submitted
Trevor Shields ARAgS was presented with his Silver Award certificate and badge in recognition of 48 years of service as an exhibitor by RUAS President John Henning OBE. A renowned name within the pig industry, Trevor purchased his first gilt at the Balmoral Spring Show and sale in 1976 and later became a life member of the Society in 1991. He has exhibited not only Large White, Landrace, Pork Pigs and bacon racks but also award-winning cattle through Glenmarshal Limousins which was founded in 2022. His most recent achievement was winning the ‘Champion of Champions’ at the 2024 Balmoral Show with his Limousin heifer, Dinmore Sensation. Photo: Submitted
RUAS President John Henning OBE presents David Thompson with his award in recognition of 50 years’ service as an exhibitor at the Balmoral Show. David became a member of the RUAS at a very early age and joined the Society’s Council in 1997. His fantastic Rhode Island Red chickens and impeccable geese have been a steadfast focal point of the Poultry Marquee for decades and are a testament to his passion for the poultry industry in Northern Ireland. Photo: Submitted
Cyril Millar FRAgS receives his award from RUAS President John Henning OBE for 62 years of service as an exhibitor. Cyril first joined the RUAS in 1962 when he invested in his first pedigree Landrace in-pig gilt. Since then, he has expanded his drove and in the 1980s founded Elite Sires Ltd as one of the top local pig artificial insemination distributors. Balmoral Show has since become centre-stage for his award-winning and highly sought after pigs which have been sold across Ireland, Spain and Canada. Photo: Submitted