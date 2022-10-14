Dr Krone's passing is not only mourned by his family and relatives, as well as more than 7,000 employees, but also the international agricultural engineering and European commercial vehicle industry, which the passionate family entrepreneur decisively shaped through his many years of work.

He was regarded as a 'visionary man of action' with his life motto, inspired by the philosopher Dante Alighieri, “one waits for the times to change, the other seizes them and acts”.

Dr Krone grew into the company from the very beginning.

Long-time owner of the Krone Group, Dr Bernard Krone (82), sadly passed away in Spelle, Emsland, earlier today (14 October) following a short illness.

At the age of six he told his teacher that he could learn more in the workshop than at school.

Of course, he continued to attend anyway, completed an apprenticeship after graduation and then began his academic training as a mechanical engineer in Cologne in 1959, as the youngest student at that time.

Three years later he successfully completed his studies and joined the company.

His father then sent him to Ireland to spend time abroad.

In 1970, Dr Krone's father passed suddenly. As sole heir, he took over the company's agricultural machinery production in Spelle.

The loss of his father left big shoes to be filled, but it was a matter of course for him to take on the responsibility.

Dr Krone continuously developed the company, making groundbreaking decisions to diversify the business.

In addition to entering the commercial vehicle sector, he established, among other things, self-propelled technology in agricultural engineering and specialised the Krone company in forage harvesting technology.

He helped shaped the corporate group over many decades, developed products and set the course before officially retiring from the operational business in 2010 and handing over the helm to his son Bernard Krone.

His most important piece of advice for his successor was to "always remain the blacksmith from Emsland like your great-grandfather, your grandfather and your father."

Dr Krone’s achievements have been recognised many times, with awards including the Tilo-Freiherr-von-Wilmowsky Medal for ‘many years of valuable impulses for the benefit of people employed in agriculture’, the Max-Eyth-Denkmünze in gold and the LEO industry award in the category ‘Innovation/Idea’ for the concept of the well-known long truck, to name just a few.

In his private life, the father of three and grandfather was committed to the interests of nature in his home region and beyond, as a passionate hunter and farmer.

Active participation in and promotion of local associations were an integral part of his work.

A spokesperson commented: “Even though the death of Dr Bernard Krone leaves a deep cut in the soul of the company, the lived values of the far-sighted yet down-to-earth Emsland native form the basis for the sustainable success of the company to this day. Honesty, reliability, straightforwardness – these are terms by which many companions describe him full of esteem. It was always important for him to be a role model and to actively live this role.

“The family, the entire company management and all employees will continue his life's work with commitment for generations to come.”