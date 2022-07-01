Looking for a best friend? These dogs are in need of loving new homes

Whinney is a three-year-old American Bulldog.

She is a lovely big girl who has so much love to give.

Whinney loves going out for walks where she can have a good sniff and, despite her size, she is very good on the lead.

Max

Playing tug of war and running around with a tennis ball are two of her favourite things to do.

Ideally Whinney will be rehomed with someone who has experience of owning a large breed dog.

She will benefit from further training to build her confidence.

Whinney is looking for an adult only home, but could potentially live with older teenagers after successful meets.

Whinney

Whinney would need a quiet home with not too many visitors.

Multiple meets at Ballymena Rehoming Centre will be required before she goes to her new forever home.

Max, meanwhile, is a Yorkshire Terrier who is six years old.

Max is a friendly little dog who loves meeting new people.

Max

He enjoys playing with his toys and going out for ‘sniffy’ walks.

Max can find car travel a little stressful so would prefer not to go on long journeys.

When meeting dogs out and about he can be quite excitable and over the top with them.

Max is diabetic and we are looking for dedicated adopters who will stick to his strict diet and give him two injections a day.

Max is housetrained and sleeps in a crate in the kitchen in his foster home.

He can live with another doggy companion - if they don’t mind him being a little bit boisterous.

He can live with secondary school aged children and older.

Max would require someone to be with him for most of the day.

His foster carers describe him as a “fabulous wee character with an adorable personality”.