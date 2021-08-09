Looks like a great weekend for the Saintfield Charity Horse Show

Would competitors please note three new classes have been added to the schedule.

Class 27 Amateur Showing Class for Amateur riders on horses (Horse Ring 1).

Class 24 A Veteran Horse Mare or Gelding over 148cms. 12 years and over to be shown in hand. (Horse Ring 2).

Class 25 B Open ridden Connemara rider any age.(Horse Ring 2).

This year Saintfield Charity Horse Show has the largest amount of classes ever on offer.

According to the BBC weather for Lisburn the sun is going to shine all day.

Show director Joan Cunningham is delighted the way entries are coming in she said: “It looks like we’re going to have the biggest show ever and don’t forget to bring your dog for the novelty dog show.

“We’ll have music, the best dressed lady competition and lots more. and remember it’s all for a magnificent cause. The Ugandan Project. Last year we gave them fresh, clean water. Now we’re going to help them get food.

“The show commences at 9.30am”