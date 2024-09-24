Loosebeare Chief Son Sale Topper
The sale saw top trade of 1020gns for a ram lamb from Craig Cowan which was Mr Armstong’s second choice in the judging and Reserve Champion. This mid-February born lamb, Owenskerry Henry OWE2400720(1) is a Loosebeare Chief son out of a Tamnamoney Datsun sired dam. Coming in behind for the next top price of the evening was the first place ram lamb and overall Farmcare champion owned by Marcus Johnston. His Killarbran exhibit, Killarbran Hero JNQ2400678(E2) is a Seaforde Egyptian Warrior out of a Sportsmans Deal Breaker dam and moved home for 780gns. John McPolin also featured in the leading prices taking 820gns for Ballei Henry PLN2400827(E2), a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son out of a Kelso Ultra dam which stood third in the judges line-up and also 720gns for a pen mate.
Top trade for shearling rams saw Graham Rodgers get a top price of 680gns for his first place exhibit, Bohard Glenwood, ROG23013261(2), a Findrum Del Boy son. He also sold two other Findrum Del Boy sons to average 626gns for the pen.
Results of Farmcare Championship
Shearling Ram
1Graham Rodgers
Ram Lambs
1 Marcus Johnston
2 Craig Cowan
3 John McPolin
4 Declan McGurren
5 M&D Morrow
Champion: Marcus Johnston
Reserve: Craig Cowan
The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 11th October and Ballymena 14th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.
