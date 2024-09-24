Loosebeare Chief Son Sale Topper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club annual Texel sale in Clogher was held recently in Clogher Mart with the pre-sale judging generously sponsored by Farmcare. The Club wish to thank Mark Crawford for his continued support and also to judge Nathan Armstrong for judging the event.

The sale saw top trade of 1020gns for a ram lamb from Craig Cowan which was Mr Armstong’s second choice in the judging and Reserve Champion. This mid-February born lamb, Owenskerry Henry OWE2400720(1) is a Loosebeare Chief son out of a Tamnamoney Datsun sired dam. Coming in behind for the next top price of the evening was the first place ram lamb and overall Farmcare champion owned by Marcus Johnston. His Killarbran exhibit, Killarbran Hero JNQ2400678(E2) is a Seaforde Egyptian Warrior out of a Sportsmans Deal Breaker dam and moved home for 780gns. John McPolin also featured in the leading prices taking 820gns for Ballei Henry PLN2400827(E2), a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son out of a Kelso Ultra dam which stood third in the judges line-up and also 720gns for a pen mate.

Top trade for shearling rams saw Graham Rodgers get a top price of 680gns for his first place exhibit, Bohard Glenwood, ROG23013261(2), a Findrum Del Boy son. He also sold two other Findrum Del Boy sons to average 626gns for the pen.

Results of Farmcare Championship

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reserve Champion Texel from Craig Cowan Sale Leader at Clogher Show & Sale of Pedigree Texels

Shearling Ram

1Graham Rodgers

Ram Lambs

1 Marcus Johnston

Texel Champion Clogher Show & Sale from Marcus Johnston Killarbran Flock

2 Craig Cowan

3 John McPolin

4 Declan McGurren

5 M&D Morrow

Champion: Marcus Johnston

Reserve: Craig Cowan

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 11th October and Ballymena 14th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.