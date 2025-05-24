Lord Craigavon concludes his tour of Tyrone and Fermanagh creameries (1930)
Earlier in the his tour Viscount Craigavon had visited Newtownstewart and called at Newtownstewart Model Creamery where he met Mr W R Henderson and the manager Mr B MacBeth. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Colonel J K McClintock, CBE, DL, ADC, Mr Harold A M Barbour, and Mr J Johnston, secretary of the Northern Creameries.
Lord Craigavon said he was charmed with the situation of the creamery. He complimented the manager and dairymaid on the striking cleanliness of the place, and was much interested on learning that Newtownstewart Model Creamery had secured the highest marks (99½ per cent) for Northern Ireland butter at the largest show held in Ireland in July 1929.
Subsequently the party were entertained to tea by Mr and Mrs Miller, Brook House.
Before Lord Craigavon left Fivemiletown he paid a visit to the Ballylurgan Co-operative Society's Stores, of which Sir Basil Brooke, MP, was the president. He was shown over the premises by the manager, Mr W J Dixon, whom he complimented on the excellence of the arrangements.
Lady Brooke, on behalf of the society, presented Lord Craigavon with a box of eggs, and Sir Basil Brooke presented him with a case of pipes.
AT FIVEMILETOWN
When Viscount Craigavon arrived at Fivemiletown from Colebrooke, where he had been the guest of Sir Basil and Lady Brooke, ho was accompanied by Sir Basil and Lady Brooke and Mr Harold Barbour.
At the creamery the Prime Minister was welcomed by Mr John Lendrum, JP, who introduced him to Dr Bleakley, Mr Henry T _Armstrong, JP, and Mr Peter Bennock, the manager.
Lord Craigavon expressed great interest in everything he had seen and complimented Mr Bennock and the society on “the cleanliness, neatness, and order which prevailed”.
The Premier, Lady Brooke, and Mr Barbour were presented with packets of creamery butler by the president.
Subsequently a deputation from Fivemiletown Empire Shopping Week was received by his Lordship. It consisted' of Messrs, Jacob Tavener, JP (chairman), S Gamble (secretary), D McCaffrey and B Earley.
Mr Tavener mentioned that in Shopping Week, which was to begin on June 16, the business people of the town were taking a deep interest.
He said that Fivemiletown was “probably the smallest town in the Six Counties” having a shopping week, and they appealed to him for “some little support in what would be a difficult effort”.
He added: “If I might suggest your Lordship sending an aeroplane to drop some message of encouragement from you it would create greater interest.”
Lord Craigavon said he was delighted that they had taken up a shopping week. He added that the question of an aeroplane did not rest with him, however: “It is a matter for the Imperial Government, but when I go back I will take it up, and you can rest assured I will my utmost.”
AN IMPORTANT STATEMENT
On reaching Fintona creamery his Lordship was received by Mr J J K. Johnston, BA, vice-chairman of the creamery society, in the unavoidable absence of Mr Robert Wilson, the president, and was conducted over the creamery premises by Mr Wilson Guy, the manager.
The latter placed before the Prime Minister a lengthy statement in which he set forth the difficulties confronting the dairy industry in Ulster, and made a number of very important suggestions, for its improvement and development.
Lord Craigavon expressed his pleasure at finding the Fintona creamery in “such an efficient condition” and he thanked Mr Guy for his important statement and suggestions, to which he said he would give the most careful consideration.
He said that he thought that the Fintona creamery was “working along the right lines in being linked up with a largo concern like that in Omagh.
AT OMAGH CREAMERY
On arrival at Omagh Creamery the Premier was received by Messrs Thomas Young, president, N T Alcorn, vice-president, J J Orr, secretary, and James Carson, manager.
After inspecting the buildings, the party adjourned to the boardroom, where Mr Young presided.
Mr Orr, secretary, noted with interest the scheme which the merchants of Belfast and the creamery managers were organising for the purchase of Northern Ireland creamery butter in preference to that imported.
He expressed appreciation of the benefits derived from the Derating Bill, and suggested that drainage, reclamation and manuring of land also offered a promising field for the expenditure of money in Co Tyrone.
He said: “If the government could advance the money for a fairly long period on terms repaying principal and interest, it might stay the tendency of land to fall back into the prairie state”
Viscount Craigavon congratulated the committee on their up-to-date creamery, and said that his tour was being undertaken with the object that he would be of some value to Sir Edward Archdale and his officials in the Ministry of Agriculture in developing still further the resources of their own country.
Artagarvan Creamery, near Strabane was next visited by the Ulster PM. The school children of the district were in attendance with flags and banners, and at Viscount Craigavon's request they were to have a holiday.
The Premier inspected the buildings and congratulated Mr W J McAlister, president, the officials and committee of the society on the excellent condition of the creamery. He was handed a sample of Knockavoe butter, and afterwards left for Stormont Castle, Belfast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.