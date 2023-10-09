Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AUCTUS is well known for the most comprehensive range of calf milk replacers on the market including household brands like: Champion; Opti-mum; Opti-Skim; with the added options of Lung Guard protection available, to name but a few.

AUCTUS products are available through the merchant trade and agri retailers, where the products meet the needs of customers in the dairy, beef, sheep, poultry and equine sectors.

Lorraine Killen from New Buildings in Londonderry has joined the AUCTUS team as the Business Development Manager for Northern Ireland.

Clonmany Show 2023. (Pic: AUCTUS)

Lorraine will be developing and supporting agri stores and agri shops throughout Northern Ireland and comes to AUCTUS with a wealth of experience in agriculture. She grew up on the family beef and sheep farm in Coleraine and is now part of a large scale agricultural operation including dairy, beef, sheep and agri contracting just outside New Buildings.

Lorraine will be supporting the full AUCTUS range of products at farm level, troubleshooting and diagnosis of calf rearing issues as well as setting up and calibration of all makes of computerised calf feeders in relation to the calf milk replacer range.

AUCTUS have a formidable product range outside of calf and lamb milk replacers. A full catalogue is available on request from your local merchant or by contacting Lorraine, the office directly or the website www.auctus.uk

All of the contact details are listed below.

Lorraine Killen. (Pic: AUCTUS)

A few key products that are in season currently include:

- First Fibre has made a huge impact on many calf rearing units and equine farms with multiple benefits. First Fibre was initially designed for early rumen development in calves but has now also been found to be an excellent fibre source for all stages of calf rearing, especially when straw quality is limiting. First Fibre is a great product to treat animals with displaced stomachs and also a great fibre source to the equine sector.

- Poultry Lucerne is a lucerne based bale, which protects and enhances the function of the stomach in birds while preventing pecking issues. The birds have to work to get the product from the bale.

- Transguard is used to supplement calves during the transition period from colostrum to wholemilk or milk replacer. It is also fed at times of undue stress or recovery from sickness.

Other product ranges include: the Nutritrace bolus range; the Nutrigain vitamin, trace element & amino acid range and the Calf & Lamb Superstart complementary colostrum supplement range.

In order to get further information on any of the products mentioned above or indeed to get information on the full product range, please contact Lorraine or Auctus through any of our contact channels as follows:

Lorraine Killen on 0044 7342 259225, email [email protected]