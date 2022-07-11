Lots to see and do at this weekend’s steam and vintage rally

There will be lots to see and do for the whole family at Ballee Playing Fields, Ballymena - a great way to round off the July holiday week. Relive the scenes of yesteryear as the mighty steam engines thresh corn, break stones and power mighty saws to cut through massive tree trunks.

Vintage tractors will be on display covering all eras, right from the earliest tractors built in the early 1900s to those from the more recent decades.

Stationary engines will be quietly working away, showcasing what they are capable of doing, whilst at the other extreme of the noise levels, there will be the classic tractor pulling crews who will be putting their machines through their paces.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be lots to see and do at the steam rally this weekend.

Lots of other attractions will be present, including special displays of Scammell lorries, Fordson Major and Muirhill tractors and Austin cars. With amusements, sideshows and a craft tent there should be something to keep all of the family happy.

For further details, contact the club chairman, John Steele, on 07739 613193.